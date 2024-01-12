Just a couple of weeks ago, Mansory unveiled its aftermarket package for the BMW 7 Series, and now a wild G70 takes the spotlight in a walkaround video. There’s a running joke about the tuner’s name meaning “man, sorry” due to its highly controversial tuning kits for high-end vehicles. This stately sedan is no exception, as it’s sure to split opinions, although the regular 7er is not conventional either.

The seventh-generation 7 Series is anything but subdued, and this Mansory body kit kicks things up a notch. Custom carbon fiber body parts adorn just about every angle, complemented by 22-inch fully forged wheels that forsake the fabled BMW roundel in favor of the tuner’s logo. While the latest flagship from Bavaria only features quad exhaust tips on the M760e, this eccentric build also boasts an aggressive setup despite not being the plug-in hybrid M Performance model.

What we really want from a tuner is to put the V12 engine back in the 7 Series after BMW decided to ditch the twin-turbo 6.6-liter powerhouse of the M760i. It would be interesting to see whether the twelve-cylinder mill fits underneath the hood where the largest engine is a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 found in the 760i.

In the meantime, Mansory injects the G70 with a lot more visual drama, featuring a prominent front spoiler lip, enlarged side skirts, and a menacing rear diffuser. The tuner has also added a roof spoiler and another one for the trunk lid that reminds us of the defunct M760i. Redesigned air intakes round off the changes on the outside. As for the lavish cabin, the side sills made from carbon fiber proudly bear the tuner’s name.

Shortly after Mansory introduced an upgrade program tailored to the 7 Series, it revealed a striking body kit for the XM that lends the plug-in hybrid SUV an even more outlandish attitude.

Source: RoCars / YouTube