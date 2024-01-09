It’s not just cars from BMW and MINI that were in high demand last year as the Motorrad division also had an excellent 2023. No fewer than 209,257 motorcycles and scooters were shipped to customers during what was a centenary year for the BMW Group’s two-wheeled division.

Demand jumped by 3.1% compared to 2022, setting an all-time annual sales record in the 100 years BMW Motorrad has been active. In the final quarter of 2023, shipments rose by 1.8% to 44,349 units. The strong sales were primarily fueled by a rise in demand in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America where new regional sales records were established. The rollout of new models such as the M 1000 R and R 1300 GS contributed to the growth.

2023 was an important year for BMW Motorrad not just thanks to its record-breaking sales performance. At the end of September, BMW Motorrad Welt was inaugurated in Berlin. On November 1, former M boss Markus Flasch was appointed CEO.

It’s worth noting the Motorrad branch wasn’t the only brand part of the BMW Group to establish a new sales record in 2023. The core BMW marque did the same with 2,253,835 vehicles, as did BMW M with 202,530 M Performance and M cars. In addition, Rolls-Royce posted its best-ever annual sales results in 2023 when it delivered 6,032 vehicles.

