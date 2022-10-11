A little over two years ago, BMW Motorrad unveiled the M 1000 RR as the first two-wheeled M product. The second motorcycle to carry “the world’s most powerful letter” is now arriving for the 2023MY. The new M 1000 R is a step up from the S 1000 R upon which is based and packs an extra 40 horsepower for a grand total of 205 hp at 13,500 rpm. Torque remains the same, at 83 pound-feet attainable from 11,000 rpm.

At the heart of the new M 1000 R is a water-cooled 999-cc four-cylinder engine that now revs at up to 14,600 rpm instead of the previous 12,000 rpm. BMW Motorrad claims there’s substantially more torque than before between 10,000 rpm and 12,000 rpm for better acceleration. Speaking of performance, it needs 2.9 seconds to go from 37 mph to 62 mph, thus shaving off a considerable four-tenths of a second compared to the S 1000 R.

The differences between the two motorcycles grow once you reach higher speeds as the M 1000 R cuts the sprint time from 62 to 93 mph to 2.5 seconds or 0.8s quicker than before. The gap widens furthermore from 87 to 112 mph, a task completed in 2.8 seconds (-1.2s less than the S 1000 R). The 0 to 60 mph takes 3.1 seconds and the top speed is 174 mph.

Beyond all of these figures, the new high-performance product from BMW Motorrad benefits from improved rear-wheel traction in all gears, a lighter sport exhaust system, and upgraded M brakes with 320-mm front aluminum discs and a 220-mm rear steel disc. There are also three Race Pro riding modes for the track, launch control, and a hill start assist system. Fourth through sixth gears have shorter ratios while the variable intake funnels improve flow at higher rpms.

Much like BMW M’s road cars, the new M 1000 R can be optionally equipped with a Competition Package. It includes carbon wheels, a Black Storm Metallic / M Motorsport finish, a passenger kit and seat cover, and an M Carbon Package. The latter encompasses carbon front and rear fenders, chain guard, tank covers (left and right), and an airbox cover.

There is also an assortment of M Performance Parts varying from forged wheels and a GPS datalogger to a chain tensioner and tire warmers. You can also spend extra to have miscellaneous items like a handbrake lever protector, auxiliary stand mounts, and passenger footrests.

The base 2023 BMW M 1000 R costs $21,345 (plus $695 destination) and will arrive in the United States in January.

Source: BMW Motorrad