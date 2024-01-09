BMW is pleased to announce that 2023 marked its best year ever, with deliveries rising by 7.3% compared to the previous year, reaching a total of 2,253,835 vehicles. Although sales figures from Mercedes are not yet available, BMW, its archrival from Munich, is confident in stating that it has maintained its position as the global luxury sales leader. For clarity, this discussion is limited to the BMW core brand, excluding the vehicles sold by MINI.

It’s not just the high-volume products that fueled demand but also the bigger and more expensive models from superior segments. BMW says the 7 Series and X7 were particularly popular in 2023, alongside the usual suspects such as the X1, 3 Series, and the X3. The company states purely electric models like the iX1 and i4 significantly boosted shipments as well.

Speaking of EVs, BMW sold 330,596 cars without a combustion engine last year. The performance represents a massive jump of 92.2% compared to 2022. With the recent launch of the i5 Sedan and iX2 crossover, 2024 is shaping up to be a good year for zero-emission BMWs. In addition, the i5 Touring is also coming soon, complete with an M60 performance variant.

Meanwhile, EV deliveries in Q4 2023 for the BMW core brand rose by 55.4% YoY to 113,458 units. These results have laid the foundation for a solid 2024 when the BMW Group – including MINI – expects to sell more than 500,000 cars without a gasoline/diesel engine. The goal is for one in every five BMW/MINI sold this year to be an EV, with one in four cars delivered in 2025 projected to do away with the ICE.

Between the two brands, the automotive conglomerate has no fewer than 18 electric models, with one EV competing in each main segment. The Aceman subcompact crossover debuting in April 2024 will join the lineup, sitting alongside the already-revealed Countryman and 3-Door Hatch electric models.

Source: BMW