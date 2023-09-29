It was September 28, 1923 when BMW unveiled its first motorcycle at the Berlin Motor Show. Fast forward precisely 100 years, a ceremony was organized for the inauguration of BMW Motorrad Welt. No fewer than 150 guests were invited to attend the special event held in Berlin, including Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany. Coinciding with the inauguration, the company donated 100,000 euros to benefit UNICEF as well as local and regional charities in Berlin and Brandenburg.

The Motorrad division brought a bunch of R 18 custom builds as well as the new R 1300 GS, which will be manufactured right next to the BMW Motorrad Welt in Berlin. The company has been making motorcycles there since 1969 at a facility that currently spans almost 230,000 square meters. A whopping 900 motorcycles and e-scooters roll off the assembly line each day.

As it is the case with cars exhibited at BMW Welt, those who plan to visit BMW Motorrad Welt will have the opportunity to check out special exhibitions. In addition, you can also shop there as items from the BMW Motorrad Gear & Garment Collection and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories are available. It’s not all about motorcycles as there will also be art exhibitions, concerts, autograph sessions with popular artists, and other types of activities.

If you’d rather stick to bikes, guided tours of the plant where the magic happens are organized from Monday to Friday. Visitors will be able to go behind the scenes by accessing the production halls to watch the experts build a wide variety of two-wheelers. Private events such as workshops, meetings, closed-room events, and celebrations can be organized there by renting facilities.

BMW Motorrad Welt will be accessible to the general public starting tomorrow, September 30, and admission is going to be free of charge this weekend. It’ll be open every day from 10 AM until 7 PM.

Source: BMW