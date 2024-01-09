It’s a big day for the BMW Group as the sales results for 2023 have been published, showing that just about every metric was up last year. The MINI brand enjoyed a small boost in sales by delivering 0.9% more cars than it did in 2022. Total shipments amounted to 295,474 vehicles. Demand for purely electric cars increased by 3.5% compared to the previous twelve months, reaching 45,261 EVs.

Once again, the Cooper SE hatchback was the best-selling product from the Oxford-based marque. The British automaker part of the BMW Group is happy to report that zero-emission vehicles accounted for a substantial 15.3% of total deliveries in 2023. Last year also saw the launch of the Cooper SE Convertible but not as a regular production model. Instead, it was a special edition capped at 999 units for Europe where it was sold out in a matter of weeks.

Chances are 2024 will be an even better year for MINI considering the next-generation Cooper SE is going on sale this year. It’s being joined by a cheaper Cooper E, plus the first-ever electric Countryman also coming in SE and E flavors. Debuting in April, the smaller Aceman crossover – to be sold only as an EV – should boost sales even more.

MINI is also coming out with combustion engines for the new 3-Door hatchback and Countryman compact crossover. We’re expecting to see a more practical 5-Door hatch only with conventional engines because an EV version is not planned. Performance derivatives such as S and John Cooper Works are also in the pipeline for some of the models, possibly as a last hurrah for traditional powertrains. As a refresher, MINI intends to go purely electric by the end of the decade.

The electric models will also be getting the JCW treatment sooner rather than later, helping MINI diversify its portfolio and lure in more buyers. With a mix of conventional and electric models, these next years are looking promising for the brand.

Source: MINI