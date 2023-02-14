When MINI introduced the Cooper SE Convertible back in July 2022, many were disappointed to find out the droptop EV was only a one-off affair as it was presented strictly as a concept. Precisely seven months later, the British brand part of the BMW Group is happy to introduce a production version. It’s scheduled to go on sale only in Europe this April and will be limited to 999 units.

Limited to 999 Units

The MINI Cooper SE Convertible will be sold in either White Silver or Enigmatic Black, with both paint finishes contrasted by Resolute Bronze accents. These will be applied onto the door handles, side scuttles, as well as around the headlights and taillights. To spruce things up, the Oxford-based automaker will paint its badge and the model’s lettering in Piano Black. Being fully electric, it carries over the E logo from the hatchback.

While the 17-inch wheels may look familiar, they’re manufactured entirely from secondary aluminum. To highlight the car’s limited-run availability, 1/999 lettering adorns the side scuttles and door sill trims. As for the fabric roof, it has the familiar Union Jack pattern and can be electrically operated at speeds of up to 30 km/h (19 mph).

Being a special edition built in limited numbers, it’s no wonder the car comes generously equipped. It gets leather upholstery, heated seats, a head-up display, and active cruise control (with stop & go). There are also Piano Black surfaces and contrasting yellow accents, a Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel, and ambient lighting.

Enigmatic Black Color

Power comes from the same electric motor found in the hatchback, producing 184 horsepower (135 kilowatts). It helps the Cooper SE Convertible reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in 7.3 seconds to perfectly match the hardtop model.

125 Miles WLTP Range

With the battery fully charged, MINI’s zero-emissions cabrio will be able to cover 201 kilometers (125 miles) in the WLTP cycle. That’s actually 29 km (18 miles) less than the range quoted by MINI for last year’s namesake concept. For reference, the hatch is rated at up to 233 km (145 miles), so you’re sacrificing quite a bit of range for the open-top thrills.

White Silver Color

Although the Cooper SE hatchback is made in Oxford, its convertible sibling will be produced by VDL Nedcar in The Netherlands at the factory in Born where the combustion-engined model is assembled. MINI has already announced the next-generation convertible will be made in the UK. The switch is expected to take place in 2024 or 2025.

The Cooper SE Convertible is likely the last hurrah for the first-generation electric MINI since its successor will debut later this year. It won’t be built in the UK as production will move to China as part of the BMW Group’s tie-up with Great Wall Motors. Dubbed Spotlight Automotive, the joint venture will also be responsible for a production version of the Concept Aceman scheduled to arrive in 2024.

Source: MINI