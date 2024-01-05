BMW sales figures are coming in from all around the world and the numbers reveal some interesting data points. The last report comes from the UK where Car Throttle reports that BMW UK sold 1,495 M3 Competition models in 2023. Nearly half of these units (46% more exactly) were M3 Tourings (690 units). The breakdown doesn’t take into account the M3 CS model, for which BMW hasn’t revealed exact figures, nor the M4 coupe.

The M3 To Buy

2023 was the first full year of production for the BMW M3 Touring (review here) which made its world debut in Summer of 2022 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Of course, the report is hardly a surprise considering how popular the first-ever BMW M3 Touring has been in Europe. Germany has also seen a strong demand for the M3 Touring which turned out to be a hit for the M brand. Last year, BMW M division’s boss Frank van Meel said the company was taken by surprise by the strong demand for the much-awaited Audi RS4 Avant rival.

Undoubtedly, the announcement opens the wound again for American customers, given BMW’s decision to forgo the entire U.S. market. While the company has consistently pointed to the high costs of homologations as the primary reason, it prompts speculation about whether the demand for the M3 Touring was underestimated. Remarkably, this car has emerged as a stellar marketing tool for the BMW M brand, considering the brand’s previous scrutiny, especially in light of products like the XM.

The Ultimate Wagon – M3 CS Touring

What’s even more exciting is the fact that BMW is allegedly planning an M3 CS Touring. Slated for 2025, BMW has allegedly given the go ahead for a supped version of the sports wagon which will come in limited numbers next year. The BMW M3 CS Touring will likely follow the same recipe as the G80 M3 CS and the upcoming G82 M4 CS: 543 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque from the S58 engine. Of course, we will see a similar design improvements with carbon fiber bits at the front, a more aggressive rear diffuser and a carbon fiber spoiler.

The BMW M3 Touring might be the first and last of its kind, unless BMW extends the life of the Touring alongside Neue Kasse M3 products. One thing is certain though, the M3 Wagon will go down as a classic car in the brand’s history and when the 25 year mark hits, we will see plenty of them imported into United States. Just 23 more years to go….

