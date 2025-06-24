The X6 has run parallel to the X5 for the entirety of its life, and the M offerings depart little from that formula. The 2026 BMW X6 M Competition, then, follows a familiar tradition. It changes little since a major refresh for the 2024 model year, and does everything the X5 M does with just a dash of different styling. In our last X6 M Competition review, we praised the car’s prodigious power and overall fit and finish. Six-figure super SUVs seem to be a dime a dozen these days, but the X6 M was one of the first — and continues to remind us that BMW mastered the formula long ago.

2026 BMW X6 M Competition Engine, Transmission, and Performance

No news here, but that’s alright. The 2026 BMW X6 M Competition relies on the S68 mild-hybrid V8 engine, featuring two turbochargers and displacing 4.4 liters. It teams up with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission that can be shifted via paddles on the steering wheel. Total output is 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, allowing the X6 M to accelerate from a dead stop to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds. Importantly, that’s a conservative estimate BMW provides. For reference, that’s half a second quicker than the X6 M60i and identical to the mechanically twinning X5 M. So, fear not. Physics-defying dynamism remains the X6 M’s specialty.

2026 BMW X6 M Competition Fuel Economy and MPG

Did you buy a twin-turbo V8 for the fuel efficiency? Yeah, we didn’t think so. For the three people who didn’t skip this section, brace yourself for disappointment. The 2026 X6 M Competition gets a paltry 13 mpg in the city and 18 mpg while highway cruising. Combined, expect 15 mpg, which is, objectively, not great. While the mild hybrid system seamlessly integrated into the S68 engine does its best, it’s still not enough to take away the X6 M’s status as a true gas guzzler.

Interior and Cargo Space

The X6’s facelift in late 2023 included a revised interior layout, and nothing really changes for the 2026 model year. Merino leather comes standard — although black and orange/black are your only no-cost options — and you can pay up $3,500 for additional leather on the door panels, center console, and the area under the steering wheel. Either way, we’d recommend the $3,400 Bowers & Wilkins sound system since; it’s flashy but sounds good, too.

Cargo space is strictly worse than the X5 M, but that’s the price you pay for “style.” Fortunately, the rear seats still offer a 40/20/40 split allowing up to 59.6 cubic feet of cargo space. The Porsche Cayenne Coupe stows 53 cubic feet of stuff, for reference, and the X5 M offers 72.3 cubic feet. Hauling passengers is fine in the X6 M, but we recommend only two adults at a time, especially if they’re on the taller side.

2026 BMW X6 M Competition Technology and Connectivity

BMW brought iDrive 8.5 software to the X6 M back in 2023, and you’ll see much the same system today. The curved screen perched atop the dashboard comprises a 14.9-inch central display and 12.3-inch instrument cluster. While we wish there were a few more buttons in the interior, the learning curve is fairly trivial and after a week of driving the car regularly, you’ll acclimate. Saved drive modes are activated via the M1 and M2 buttons on the steering wheel, as they are in all BMW M vehicles. Other M-specific goodies in the 2026 BMW X6 M Competition include a unique head-up display and some additional powertrain configurations you won’t find on the regular models.

The X6 M comes more or less hard loaded, but there is a $3,100 Executive Package available. It adds niceties most can live without, but when you’re spending this kind of money, go crazy, right? Soft close doors, a larger and LED-lit moonroof, massaging and ventilated front seats, heated and cooled cupholders, and rear window shades are the highlights. Well worth the scratch if you’re already a player in this ballgame.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2026 BMW X6 M Competition comes jam-packed with driver aids as standard. If Frontal Collision Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Lane Departure Warning aren’t enough, you can always add the $1,700 Driving Assistance Professional Package. Personally, we prefer to drive our M cars, but there’s nothing wrong with letting the car take the wheel, as it were, in high-traffic scenarios. The Traffic Jam Assistant and other partially automated driver aids work great in the latest BMWs. The X6 M is no exception. The X6 M Comp comes standard with 360-degree cameras and self-parking features, too. Overall, the X6 M performs about identically to anything else in the segment when it comes to driver assistants and safety.

2026 BMW X6 M Competition Pricing

The newest X6 M starts at $133,275 after delivery fees, a roughly $3,000 increase year-over-year. That probably won’t stop interested shoppers from getting one; nor should it. You’re undercutting more exotic but similarly-performing competition like the Lamborghini Urus ($250k+) and the high-performance trims of the Porsche Cayenne (around $160k+). We don’t yet know what the 2026 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 will cost, but expect pricing to be pretty close to the X6 M Competition as they usually closely mirror one another. With Audi’s RS Q8 dead there aren’t really any other rivals to speak of.

2026 BMW X6 M Competition: Our Take

The newest X6 M Competition doesn’t do anything differently from its prior two model years. That’s not a bad thing, though. The coupe-shaped super SUV remains incredibly dynamic, above all else, and still feels high-quality. With fewer competitors than before, it’s easy for us to recommend the 2026 BMW X6 M Competition if you’re in the market for a six-figure, supremely powerful, swoopy-styled SUV. And don’t worry if you’re more of a traditionalist. The 2026 BMW X5 M Competition is just as good.