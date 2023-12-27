BMW may have gotten carried away with the expansion of its M lineup by rolling out numerous SUVs but it has redeemed itself with the launch of an M3 Touring. Not even the M division predicted the commercial success of the G81 as its immense popularity has prompted the company to triple production to keep up with demand.

The German luxury brand is not resting on its laurels since it’s already working on a Life Cycle Impulse for its first-ever M3 with a long roof. It could arrive as early as 2024 to align the updated super wagon with the M3 Sedan LCI. Better yet, it’s going to be the first Touring in history to get the CS treatment but that won’t happen until 2025. In the meantime, we’ve decided to imagine the hotter derivative in Brooklyn Grey.

You don’t really need a crystal ball to see into the future of the M3 CS Touring since it’ll inherit all the carbon fiber goodies from the M3 CS Sedan. It’s going to use the uprated inline-six engine shared with the saloon as well as the M4 CSL. The M4 CS Coupe coming next year will boast the same version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine.

Since it’ll be based on the facelifted M3 Touring, the CS will have different, possibly slimmer headlights without laser technology as BMW seems to be opting these days for a matrix LED setup instead. Carbon bucket seats are a given, and there’s definitely going to be a rear bench since the sedan has one as well. Only the M4 CSL and the uber-rare 3.0 CSL did away with the back seats to shave off more weight.

BMW is expected to kick off production of the amped-up M3 Touring in the spring of 2025. It won’t be a permanent member of the lineup since we’ve been told fewer than 2,000 units will ever be made.

Meanwhile, the M division is cooking up another performance wagon, one that could be coming to the United States. We’re talking about the M5 Touring (G99) that has been confirmed to go official at some point in 2024.