In 2019, BMW introduced a limited edition masterpiece to the world—the First Edition M8 Gran Coupe in a mesmerizing hue called Aurora Diamond Green. Limited to just 400 units, this exceptional color became a symbol of exclusivity and sophistication. Fast forward to the present day, and BMW enthusiasts have reason to rejoice as this unique shade of green returns to the spotlight, adorning the BMW i7 M70. This reimagined color is set to breathe life into the forthcoming high-performance electric saloon, which will rival the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53.

Aurora Diamond Green: A Color of Luxury

Aurora Diamond Green is no ordinary color; it exudes luxury and elegance like no other. Its deep and rich green tones complement the long and dynamic lines of the BMW 7 Series, creating a strikingly opulent appearance, especially when paired with the illuminated kidney grille. This shade is now available as part of the BMW Individual Program, enabling more customers to personalize their vehicles.

The BMW i7 M70: The Most Powerful BMW EV

Going head-to-head with the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53, the BMW i7 M70 boasts a potent dual-motor setup that promises exhilarating power and performance. While the standard i7 xDrive60 already impresses with 544 hp and 745 Nm of torque, the i7 M70 takes things to a whole new level. BMW has announced that this zero-emissions M Performance version will deliver a jaw-dropping 660 hp and more than 1,000 Nm of torque. These impressive figures translate into a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in under four seconds.

Enhancements for Electrifying Performance

To achieve this remarkable performance, the BMW i7 M70 has undergone several enhancements. The two-axle air suspension has been fine-tuned for maximum performance and comfort, ensuring a smooth and controlled ride. The body has been further reinforced to handle the massive power delivered by the electric drivetrain. One of the key updates is the Launch Control system, which has been tailored specifically for the i7 M70. This means that when you activate the “M Sport Boost” feature, the car can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in a mere 3.7 seconds.

The Best Color on the i7 M70

Certainly, one could argue that Aurora Diamond Green is an exceptional color that finds its ideal canvas on larger vehicles. Its stunning presence is especially pronounced when gracing the new 7 Series, a model that has sparked considerable debate within the recent BMW lineup. Of course, if the green is not your cup of tea, BMW offers a wide range of standard and individual colors for the new 7 Series. Like this Liquid Copper.