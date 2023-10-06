It may be 2023 but some colors never go out of style. For the Bulgarian launch of the facelifted X6, BMW decided to paint the swoopy SUV in one of the most recognizable special colors – Techno Violet Metallic. Carrying the “299” paint code, this shade will (probably) make you think of a 3 Series E36. Nowadays, it’s a fancy Individual color and the luxury brand decided to show it off with this 2024 X6 M.

Techno Violet – An Iconic Color

BMW hasn’t been ignoring this color as it was only last year when the M3 got a 50 Jahre special edition offered in five different paints, one of which was Techno Violet. Because this X6 M is an LCI variant, it means we’re looking at the Competition version since the “base” model has been dropped. The revisions brought by the Life Cycle Impulse are more subtle than those applied to the X5 M Competition and are limited to the front fascia whereas the conventionally shaped performance SUV also has fresh taillight graphics.

With slimmer matrix LED headlights flanking a redesigned grille featuring horizontal slats, the 2024 X6 M Competition looks fresh and aggressive. Its front bumper has a more intricate design compared to the pre-LCI version, which isn’t necessarily for the better as the old one focused on the large air intakes and looked meaner.

Massive Wheels

BMW decided to go with the 21-inch front and 22-inch rear wheels in the 809M style with a two-tone finish and blue brake calipers. Inside, the Bavarians went with an Adelaide Grey full Merino leather upholstery and the carbon fiber trim for the dashboard and center console. With the 2024 model year, the X6 M Competition gains an illuminated M on the passenger side of the dash, shared with the M60i. The lesser versions have an “X” instead.

The F96-generation X6 M along with the regular G06 X6 are expected to remain in production well into the second half of the decade. The next-generation model is rumored to soldier on with the CLAR platform and spawn an iX6 using the same architecture rather than switch to Neue Klasse.

Source: BMW