The 5 Series is technically the longest-running BMW nameplate considering the first generation was launched in 1972. The E12 preceded the first-gen 3 Series (E21) by three years and the original 7 Series (E23) by five. Having recently launched the eighth-gen 5 Series, the German luxury brand decided to organize a special exhibit with all iterations.

The complete 5 Series family is currently showcased at the BMW Museum in Munich. Spanning more than half a century of history, the lineup has all eight members: E12, E28, E34, E39, E60, F10, G30, and the new G60. It’s a rare opportunity to get up close and personal with all of them and discover how the lineup has evolved since the first-gen car was launched some 51 years ago.

Over the years, the Chinese market has become increasingly important for BMW. The reason we’re bringing this up is that ever since the sixth-generation model, there has been a long-wheelbase variant for the People’s Republic. The F18 was the first one, followed by the G38, and the new G68. They’re not part of the exhibit at the museum since these cars were never sold in Europe.

The 5 Series has not only spawned a stretched derivative but also a hatchback. We’re talking about the 5 Series Gran Turismo that went on to become the 6 Series Gran Turismo. However, the oddball GT won’t be renewed for another generation due to weak demand, suffering the same fate as the smaller 3 Series Gran Turismo.

2024 will be a busy year in terms of additions to the 5 Series lineup. The Touring is coming out in a few months, together with a fully electric i5 and even a hotter i5 M60. Later in the year, the M5 (G90) will become the crown jewel of the lineup, joined by the much-hyped revival of the M5 Touring (G99). We should also see a 540d with a six-cylinder diesel and quite possibly an M560e as an M Performance model with a plug-in hybrid inline-six.

