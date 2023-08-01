The 6 Series has had an unusual timeline considering the E24 sold between 1976 and 1989 didn’t get an immediate successor. The second-generation (E63/E64) wasn’t launched until 2003 before being replaced seven years later by the F06/F12/F13 trio. As for the current G32 model, it’s a lot different than its predecessors since it takes the shape of an oddball five-door liftback. According to a new report, its days are apparently numbered.

Bimmer Today has heard through the grapevine BMW intends to discontinue the 6 Series Gran Turismo later this year without planning a direct replacement. That doesn’t come as a big surprise considering the G32 is one of the company’s slowest-selling products. At home in Germany, only 509 cars were registered in 2022 and just 237 units in the first half of this year. In the United States, the niche model was phased out after the 2019 model year when the smaller 3 Series GT was also dropped. The latter was discontinued altogether in early 2020.

We should point out that the 6 Series GT is not only built at home in Dingolfing but also in India at BMW’s Chennai factory as well as in Kulim, Malaysia from complete knock-down (CKD) kits.

A rumor from early 2022 stated the 4 Series and 8 Series could merge to create a new 6 Series lineup, similar to how Mercedes has phased out the C-Class and E-Class Coupe and Convertible models to create the new CLE Coupe/Convertible. A more recent report claims the 8er could still live to see another generation, but only as a fully electric Gran Coupe in 2029 on the Neue Klasse platform.

In the meantime, we can safely assume few will miss the 6 Series GT. After all, BMW is months away from introducing a new 5 Series Touring, which will spawn a first-ever i5 and also bring back the long-roof M5. Yes, the 6 GT has more legroom than the previous-generation 5 Series models thanks to its longer wheelbase, but with the new G30 growing in size, it just doesn’t make sense to keep the 6 GT alive anymore.

Source: Bimmer Today