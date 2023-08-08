BMW has unveiled its latest offerings – the new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the BMW i5 long wheelbase model for China. As with all BMW products for Chinese customers, the new 5 Series and i5 feature an extended wheelbase and unique preferences for Chinese drivers. The new models will be produced exclusively for the Chinese market at the Dadong plant operated in Shenyang by the joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd.

Unique Touches for Chinese Customers

In terms of design, the BMW 5 Series maintains its iconic aesthetic, akin to the standard 5 Series model. This iteration boasts a new interpretation of BMW’s twin headlights, seamlessly integrated with the elongated kidney grille which features vertical slats and bronze contour. The coupeish side design is still there but clearly with a larger rear door and therefore more interior space. An exclusive element reserved for the Chinese market variants is the illuminated numeral “5,” placed on the Hofmeister kink.

Notably, on the new BMW i5, this numeric insignia takes on an ethereal quality, pulsating discreetly and rhythmically in a tranquil blue hue during the battery charging process. In contrast, when equipped with other engine options, the number radiates a crisp and classic white glow.

The interior was slightly changed as well compared to non-China models. Of course, it still gets the large BMW Curved Display powered by iDrive 8.5 but with the user interface layer tailored for Chinese customers. The flat-bottom steering wheels is still there, along with the BMW Interaction Bar. The interior ambiance is further elevated by the inclusion of Crafted Clarity glass accents, tastefully incorporated into selected controls, enhancing both the visual appeal and tactile experience. An exquisite Titanium Bronze inlay adorns the passenger side instrument panel, adding a touch of exclusivity.

The Theater Screen Coming to the 5 Series

Taking a page from the playbook of the BMW 7 Series sedans, the BMW Theatre Screen is exclusively offered in this long wheelbase BMW 5 Series and i5. The 31.3 inch screen has an 8K resolution and a 5G connection to power multiple streaming services. The BMW Theatre Screen is paired with the extraordinary Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System. Additional amenities further enrich the rear cabin, including a 4-zone automatic climate control system that ensures a customized climate for all occupants. The two-tone leather and with a unique headrest design further differentiates this long-wheelbase 5 Series from the rest of the world models.

BMW’s 5 Series remains an important model for the Asian markets. Just in China alone, BMW sold 530,000 units between 2020 and 2022. The success story extends to local production in China, with approximately two million units sold since its inception.