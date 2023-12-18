BMW M5 Wagon is making a comeback in 2024 and this time, it’s heading to the United States as well. A 2025 BMW M5 Touring prototype was spotted in Los Angeles, of course with the typical BMW camouflage. BMW runs an engineering and testing team out of Oxnard, so it makes sense that prototypes are usually seen around Los Angeles. The Bavarians have yet to confirm the M5 Wagon for the U.S. market, but it’s pretty much an open secret by now: we will finally see the versatile and powerful M5 next summer.

Staying true to its M lineage, the soon-to-be-released BMW M5 Touring (G99) adopts a wide-body style that distinguishes it from the typical 5 Series models. As anticipated, the rear fenders boast substantial width, establishing a unique and unmistakable visual distinction for the G90/G99 M5. The front of the vehicle takes clear inspiration from the BMW i5 M60, and the rear is expected to mirror the design elements of the upcoming BMW i5 M60 Touring.

Despite the heavy camouflage, we can see the aggressive front bumper crafted in the characteristic M style, featuring a large air intake and air breathers. Additionally, the kidney grille is somewhat similar to the one from the BMW i5 M60, it is distinguished by its horizontal slats. The headlights are expected to be in line with those of the new 5 Series, ensuring no major surprises in that regard. Additionally, these spy photos reveal seamlessly integrated door handles and a set of four exhaust pipes.

The powertrain within the 2025 BMW M5 Touring has been completely overhauled. It now combines a plug-in hybrid system with the brand-new S68 4.4-liter V8 engine, resulting in a formidable output of 718 horsepower for its standard model. Although the exact torque figures are not yet confirmed, we anticipate them to be on par with the BMW XM Label Red, boasting 738 lb-ft of torque. As a plug-in hybrid, the upcoming BMW M5 Touring will also operate on electric power.

BMW will first debut the M5 Sedan (G90) next summer, followed a few months later by the touring variant. Both models will enter production next year with deliveries scheduled for late 2024. [Photos: instagram.com/therealbstew]