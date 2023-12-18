South Korea is perhaps BMW’s most lucrative market for special editions that can be purchased exclusively online. The most recent example is an i4 eDrive40 Individual Edition launched in early September with a limited production run of just 50 cars available in seven special colors. The electric Gran Coupe is now being joined by an M340i sedan as well as two crossovers: X3 xDrive20i and X4 xDrive20i.

As with the EV we mentioned earlier, the available colors were actually hand-picked by BMW dealers in South Korea: Carbon Black (Handok Motors), San Marino Blue (Kolon Motors), Singapore Gray (Samchully Motors), Mint Green (Bavarian Motors), Velvet Blue (Dongseong Motors), Midnight Sapphire (Deutsch Motors), and Sepia Violet (National Motors).

Available strictly as a sedan, the BMW M340i xDrive Individual Edition is available in all colors at those seven dealerships and it costs 86.2 million won or about $66,300 at current exchange rates. Only 13 units are planned for production, all of which will have the turbocharged inline-six engine internally codenamed “B58.”

As for the two crossovers, the X3 xDrive20i and X4 xDrive20i, the former retails for 82.5 million won ($63,400) while the latter costs 85.9 million ($66,000) won. These are available in only five colors because you can’t have them in either Mint Green or Sepia Violet. BMW South Korea intends to sell 16 examples of each model. All three newly added special editions went on sale locally on December 12.

In the East Asian country, BMW also sells an Online Exclusive variant of the M240i xDrive and M440i xDrive Coupe/Convertible with a more generous list of standard equipment. Some of you will recall South Korea also got an X5 First Edition when the facelifted SUV went on sale locally back in September.

When you think about it, these cars aren’t all that special since no exclusive features are added. However, bundling more equipment usually brings better value than having to individually order the items. Add into the mix eye-catching Individual colors, and it’s evident why special editions are popular.

