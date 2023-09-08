BMW is sprucing up the purely electric i4 in South Korea where the zero-emission Gran Coupe is getting a limited-run Individual Edition. As its name implies, the EV gets an assortment of Individual colors and will be capped at 50 units available to purchase exclusively from the online shop. It’s based on the eDrive40 model and costs 84.8 million won, which works out to about $63,500 at current exchange rates. For the sake of comparison, the regular i4 is about $3,000 cheaper.

Interestingly, the colors were chosen by local BMW dealers. National Motors picked Sepia Violet while Deutsch Motors decided to go for Midnight Sapphire. As for Dongseong Motors, it chose Velvet Blue whereas Bavarian Motors preferred Mint Green. Samchully Motors used Singapore Gray, and Kolon Motors wanted San Marino Blue. Last but not least, Handok Motors selected Carbon Black.

The i4 eDrive40 does away with the potent dual-motor configuration of the range-topping M50 and makes do with a rear-mounted electric motor. It produces 340 hp (250 kW) and 430 Nm (316 lb-ft) of instant torque for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 5.7 seconds and an electronically governed 118 mph (190 km/h).

Although the eDrive40 is the base model in South Korea, that’s not the case all over the world since a lesser eDrive35 was announced a little over a year ago. It’s sold in select markets with a lower output of 285 hp (210 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). It completes the sprint in 6 seconds and can also reach 118 mph (190 km/h).

As to what the future has in store for the i4, the conventionally powered 4 Series Gran Coupe (G26) will get a Life Cycle Impulse next year, and spy shots have revealed both ICE and EV variants are getting new headlights. The love/hate kidney grille is staying but it might receive a slightly different pattern. Inside, the cars will switch to the iDrive 8.5 that debuted earlier this year. Production of the LCI models is rumored to begin in mid-2024.

Source: BMW South Korea