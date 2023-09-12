South Korea has always been a key market for luxury car manufacturers, and the launch of the BMW X5 Facelift First Edition is a testament to this fact. With only 12 units available, this limited First Edition is not available in regular dealerships; instead, they are being sold exclusively via the website shop.bmw.co.kr. One of the most striking features of this First Edition is its monochromatic design.

Bright colors have been completely omitted in favor of a sleek, all-black look. Every detail of the vehicle, from the grille to the mirror caps, is meticulously painted in high-gloss black, giving the BMW X5 a menacing and luxurious appearance. To complement this bold design choice, the BMW X5 First Edition is equipped with 22-inch double-spoke 742 M light alloy wheels, also painted in deep black. These wheels enhance the vehicle’s aesthetics for an overall blacked-out look.

Plug-in Hybrid Drivetrain

Under the hood of the 2024 BMW X5 Facelift First Edition, you’ll find BMW’s latest plug-in hybrid drive. The BMW X5 xDrive50e uses the brand’s brilliant, and incredibly versatile, B58 engine, which is paired with an electric motor. The 3.0-liter turbocharged I6 is more powerful in the X5 xDrive50e than it was in the pre-LCI X5 xDrive45e. So it now makes 483 horsepower and a whopping 516 lb-ft of torque. For reference, that’s almost as much torque as a BMW M5 CS. However, its curb weight does put a damper on things a bit, as it tips the scales at nearly 5,600 lbs. Still, it can scoot from 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds.

In terms of battery range and efficiency, the X5 xDrive50e is also better than its predecessor. With a 25.7 kWh battery pack, the new hybrid X5 sees a nearly 25 percent increase in battery capacity. According to the EPA, the X5 xDrive50e can get up to 40 miles of pure electric range, 10 more than the old car. The price was set to 141.5 million won which comes out to around $106,000.

Along with this special edition X5, BMW South Korea also launched an exclusive i4 Individual Edition. As its name implies, the EV gets an assortment of Individual colors and will be capped at 50 units available to purchase exclusively from the online shop. It’s based on the eDrive40 model and costs 84.8 million won, which works out to about $63,500 at current exchange rates.