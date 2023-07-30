Typically, BMW showcases their premium vehicles at the BMW Welt in the heart of Munich, and of course, the new BMW i5 M60 is no exception. This high-end version of the new 5 Series is painted in an exclusive color: Frozen Deep Grey. In Germany, the color can be ordered through the BMW Individual Program and costs at an additional €3,750. Additionally, the 20-inch wheels on this model come with an added cost of €2,150.

Fully Packed with Features

Beyond the extravagant paint and wheels, this BMW i5 M60 offers more notable features, such as the M Sport Package Pro, an optional upgrade costing €2,800. This package includes numerous Shadowline accents, eye-catching red M Sport brake calipers, and a sleek trunk lid spoiler. Moreover, the trunk lid spoiler is crafted from carbon fiber, in line with the €1,800 Carbon Exterior Package that this i5 M60 proudly boasts. The Carbon Exterior Package also incorporates side mirror caps made from CFRP, adding a touch of sophistication to this electric vehicle.

The extensive array of options includes the Innovation Package, priced at €2,100, the Travel Package at €1,750, and the Comfort Package at €1,150. Additional extras consist of a heated steering wheel at €300, tinted windows at €480, electric sun blinds at €600, crystal controls at €610, and the premium Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System at €770. When all these features are combined, the total cost of the BMW i5 M60 in Deutschland amounts to over €116,000.

Lots of Color Options

BMW’s latest lineup of i5 and 5 Series models features a delightful mix of classic favorites and fresh choices. Timeless hues like Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Phytonic Blue, Alpine White, and Mineral White are easily recognizable, while Sophisto Grey and Oxide Grey make a triumphant return. For a modern twist, enjoy the new Cape York Green and Brooklyn Grey. Plus, indulge in the allure of three captivating frozen schemes: Frozen Tanzanite Blue, Frozen Pure Grey, and Frozen Deep Grey.

All-Wheel Drive, 265 Miles Range

The BMW i5 M60 is the top 5 Series model today, utilizing an xDrive all-wheel drive and dual motors to generate an impressive 590 horsepower and 549 pound-feet of torque. When equipped with Sport Boost/Launch Control, this vehicle can achieve a rapid 0 to 60 mph acceleration in just 3.7 seconds. The 2024 BMW i5 M60 comes with a new Adaptive M Suspension Professional, featuring electronically controlled dampers, Integral Active Steering, and a slightly lower ride height of 0.3 inches.

Given its electric nature, the range of the i5 M60 is equally significant. According to EPA estimates, this model can cover approximately 265 miles on a single charge. [Photos: @chrism2f87]