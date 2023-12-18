The BMW i4 enters its third model year with a new xDrive40 variant in the lineup. The practical hatchback and huge variety of powertrains make it a great EV for, well, pretty much anyone. All of the 2024 BMW i4 trim levels come with a couple of different wheel options, and because of this, estimated range can vary significantly from model to model. Here, we’ll compare all the wheel sizes and trim levels of the 2024 BMW i4 so you can make an informed decision when ordering or buying your new BMW EV.

2024 BMW i4 eDrive35 Range and Consumption

The entry-level 2024 BMW i4 eDrive35 ships from the factory with 18-inch wheels. They look surprisingly good and offer the most range in the base model – 276 miles on a full charge. The range actually improved dramatically over last year’s, offering around 20 miles more than its predecessor, thanks to increased efficiency. The available 19-inch wheels reduce the overall range to 252 miles. As mentioned, the 2024 BMW i4 eDrive35 is more efficient than last year’s model. With the 18-inch wheels, it achieves 122 city / 119 highway MPGe for a combined estimate of 120 MPGe. Last year’s offer was just 113 combined. Models with 19-inch wheels offer 110 combined MPGe after factoring in 111 city and 107 highway MPGe, five more MPGe than last year’s models.

2024 BMW i4 eDrive35 18-inch wheels Range 276 miles EPA Efficiency City 112 MPGe - 3.32 kWh Highway 119 MPGe - 3.53 kWh Combined 120 MPGe - 3.56 kWh

2024 BMW i4 eDrive35 19-inch wheels Range 252 miles EPA Efficiency City 111 MPGe - 3.3 kWh Highway 107 MPGe - 3.2 kWh Combined 110 MPGe - 3.26 kWh

2024 BMW i4 eDrive40 Range and Consumption

The next step up in power is the 2024 BMW i4 eDrive40. You can choose 18-inch or 19-inch wheels in multiple styles, but the figures are the same for each size regardless of style. Models wearing the 18-inch shoes offer 301 miles of range, and 19-inchers cut that to 283 miles on a full charge.

The 2024 i4 eDrive40 is most efficient with 18-inch wheels, but its heavier weight makes it less efficient overall than the eDrive35 models. Models with 18-inch wheels get 109 MPGe in the city and 108 MPGe on highways for a combined estimate of 109 MPGe. 19-inch wheels cut the combined figure to a nice round 100 MPGe (oddly, 1 MPGe more than last year’s model). You’ll see around 100 city MPGe and 99 highway MPGe.

2024 BMW i4 eDrive40 18-inch wheels Range 301 miles EPA Efficiency City 109 MPGe - 3.23 kWh Highway 108 MPGe - 3.2 kWh Combined 109 MPGe - 3.23 kWh

2024 BMW i4 eDrive40 19-inch wheels Range 283 miles EPA Efficiency City 100 MPGe - 2.96 kWh Highway 99 MPGe - 2.93 kWh Combined 100 MPGe - 2.96 kWh

2024 BMW i4 xDrive40 Range and Consumption

All new for the 2024 model year is the xDrive all-wheel drive variant that slides below the powerful M50 version. Surprisingly, the 2024 i4 xDrive40 offers the most theoretical range in the lineup – 307 miles on a full charge when equipped with 18-inch wheels. Step up to 19-inch units for a drastic impact – 279 miles. Despite additional weight, the 2024 i4 xDrive gets nearly identical efficiency as its rear-wheel drive counterpart. 18-inch wheels offer 109 combined MPGe (107 city/111 highway), and models with 19-inch wheels get 99 MPGe (98 city/100 highway).

2024 BMW i4 xDrive40 18-inch wheels Range 307 miles EPA Efficiency City 107 MPGe - 3.17 kWh Highway 111 MPGe - 3.3 kWh Combined 109 MPGe - 3.23 kWh

2024 BMW i4 xDrive40 19-inch wheels Range 279 miles EPA Efficiency City 98 MPGe - 2.9 kWh Highway 100 MPGe - 2.96 kWh Combined 99 MPGe - 2.93 kWh

2024 BMW i4 M50 Range and Consumption

Shocking nobody (pun intended), the most powerful variant of the 2024 BMW i4 is also the least efficient. It’s the only model with the option for 20-inch wheels, and it predictably suffers a huge ding to the overall range. Standard 19-inch wheels give the i4 M50 269 miles of range. The 20-inch wheels cut performance to 227 miles of range – the lowest of any i4 model.

You can expect the 2024 BMW i4 M50 to get you 94 MPGe around town and 98 MPGe while you’re cruising the highway when you stick with the standard 19-inch wheels. Combined, that’s just 95 MPGe. If you opt for 20-inch wheels, that drops to 80 MPGe combined (79 city/80 highway). But if you’ve opted for 20-inch wheels, you’re probably not terribly concerned with efficiency. We’ll admit, the 20-inch wheels look good and offer some handling benefits. But, the drop in range and less refined ride make the 19-inchers still very much worth considering.

2024 BMW i4 M50 18-inch wheels Range 269 miles EPA Efficiency City 94 MPGe - 2.78 kWh Highway 98 MPGe - 2.9 kWh Combined 95 MPGe - 2.8 kWh