At the moment, the BMW i4 eDrive35 is the cheapest electric Bimmer you can buy. We don’t get the iX1 in the ‘States, so the i4 is our entry into Bavarian electrification. And that means it’s likely to become one of the most popular—if not the most popular—BMW EV on sale. Thankfully for those customers, BMW is adding some new options and packages to the i4 eDrive45 for the 2024 model year.

According to this recent post from Bimmerpost, there are a few new packages that can be ordered with the 2024 i4 eDrive35: M Sport Package, Convenience Package, and Premium Package. The “ZCV” Convenience Package comes with lumbar support, heated front seats, Iconic Sounds Electric, and wireless charging. While the “ZPP” Premium Package comes with everything in the ZCV package, just also with a heated steering wheel and the curved display with a head-up display.

There’s no word on specific pricing for those package, nor any pricing on any new individual options that might be available. One of the new options available to the i4 will be the Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight. Also, it’s unclear if the BMW i4 will be getting any new standard equipment. However, it’s said that the i4 will be getting a minor price bump of $200, jumping from $52,000 to $52,200.

As the entry-level model, the BMW i4 eDrive35 is the weakest, slowest model. It uses a single rear electric motor, which is the same one used in the more expensive i4 eDrive40. However, the motor gets detuned for the base model, where it pumps out 282 horsepower, versus the 335 horsepower of the more expensive car. The entry-level car also has a lower maximum range of just 256 miles, while the more expensive car can get up to 301 miles of range. Though, performance isn’t much worse, as BMW claims a 0-60 mph time of 5.8 seconds, versus 5.5 seconds for the more expensive car.

For many customers, performance and outright range aren’t the main priorities for an EV. Instead, something comfortable, well-equipped, and sensible is more attractive to many customers, especially when it comes in at a lower price point. With these new optional extras, the BMW i4 eDrive35 could become even more popular than it already is, or at least that’s BMW’s idea. But even still, it’s a cheaper overall car, options equal, so it allows customers to get a good electric car, with proper range, for a good price.

