BMW is introducing a new i4 model for the U.S. market. The 2024 BMW i4 xDrive40 is the newest addition to the electric Gran Coupe family. This is also the second i4 model in the U.S. to offer an all-wheel drive experience. The BMW i4 xDrive40 is positioned below the M Performance i4 M50 model. It boasts dual electric motors generating a combined 396 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. With this power, the fully-electric i4 xDrive40 accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 4.9 seconds.

Equipped with a lithium-ion battery, the i4 xDrive40 has a net usable energy content of 80.7 kWh. When charged on a DC fast charger, it can recharge at speeds of up to 205 kW. The estimated range for this model is 307 miles with the standard 18-inch aerodynamically-optimized wheels, and 282 miles with the optional 19-inch wheels. These range estimates are based on preliminary tests conducted by BMW AG, following the EPA’s test procedure standards.

This is certainly an exciting offering for the electric-centric customers. Until now, the i4 M50 was the only model with an xDrive system, and certainly the most expensive variant. The i4 M50 is priced at $68,700. In contrast, the 2024 BMW i4 xDrive40 will be available at a starting price of $61,600, with an additional $995 for destination and handling. Deliveries in the United States are anticipated to commence in the third quarter of 2023.

BMW has yet to confirm any colors options or optional features for the i4 xDrive40, but hopefully there will be some new additions.