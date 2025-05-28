Although it’s already been a year since BMW gave the i4 a facelift, another update is on the way. Starting in July, the eDrive35 and eDrive40 models will be manufactured using silicon carbide semiconductor components in their power electronics. While that might not sound particularly exciting, it brings tangible efficiency gains by improving driving range.

BMW estimates that the updated i4 models with the new SiC inverter reduce energy consumption by 4.5 percent. Depending on the variant, the total range can increase by up to 22 kilometers (14 miles) in the WLTP cycle. The German configurator lists the eDrive35 with a range of 428 to 514 kilometers (266-319 miles) on a single charge. The eDrive40 achieves a range of anywhere between 510 and 613 kilometers (317-381 miles).

While the i4 xDrive40 remains unchanged, BMW is making another revision to the i4 lineup. The i4 M50 is being replaced by a new i4 M60 with more power. This M Performance EV gains an additional 56 horsepower, bringing the total to 593 hp. As a result, the 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time improves by 0.2 seconds, now clocking in at 3.7 seconds. WLTP range is listed at 433 to 551 kilometers (268 to 342 miles).

These updates apply to the European version of the electric 4 Series Gran Coupe. However, it’s expected that the U.S.-spec i4 will receive similar tweaks in the coming months. BMW has been selling the i4 since fall 2021 and plans to continue production through 2028, giving the EV a typical seven-year lifecycle.

A direct successor to the i4 seems unlikely, as the i3 arriving in 2026 is expected to take over the electric role in the 3 Series/4 Series segment. While coupe and convertible variants of the sedan are allegedly planned, another five-door liftback might not happen. BMW is also unlikely to produce another generation of the 4 Series with combustion engines, signaling major changes ahead in the new Neue Klasse era.

Source: BMW