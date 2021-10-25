The BMW X3 is a major success story for the Bavarian automaker. Since its launch in 2003, the X3 sold to over 1.1 million customers worldwide. The latest generation G01 is equally successful and has recently received a design refresh. Due to its facelift, it comes with new headlights, slightly different kidney grilles, a new front air intake, and some nicely sculpted taillights. The 2022 BMW X3 Facelift looks better than before, has some tech updates to the cabin, and drives as well as ever.

As for colors and trim, there are a few new additions to the X3, while also some notable departures. For instance, Glacier Silver and Sunstone Metallic were axed, with Brooklyn Grey and Tanzanite Blue II taking their places. Tacora Red leather was added to the list of interior options, which is an interesting one.

Of course, you can always dip into the BMW Individual catalog to pick a unique color. These new photos from Germany portray the 2022 BMW X3 Facelift in the Frozen Dark Grey color and in the xDrive30d model designation. The paintwork was paired with the dynamic and aggressive-looking M Sport Package, a must on many BMW crossovers.

Just like before the facelift, the BMW X3 xDrive30d stands for an outstanding combination of performance, efficiency and long-distance suitability. The 3.0 liter six-cylinder diesel delivers 286 hp which accelerates the mid-range SUV from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds. The top speed clocks in at 245 km/h. Thanks to the use of the 48V mild-hybrid system, the BMW X3 xDrive30d has a consumption of 6.2 to 7.0 liters on the WLTP cycle. If you want even more diesel performance, you can also order the X3 M40d with 340 hp.

The BMW X3 remains one of the brand’s best overall cars. It’s not exciting as exciting as other BMW SUVs, but it’s a great crossover that’s better to drive than you might think, it has great interior space, a nice ride, and a premium cabin. This third-gen X3 has been great since it debuted and this 2022 facelifted model is now even better. Click below for an extensive photo gallery: