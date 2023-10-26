BMW has been testing the next-generation M5 for a while, both the sedan and the hotly anticipated wagon. A new speculative rendering attempts to digitally peel off the camouflage we’ve seen on prototypes in recent months to give us a better understanding of the final design. This G90 digital exercise illustrates the super sedan with its muscular body featuring wide fenders and a split rear diffuser.

The grille is adapted from the i5 M60 as BMW has already announced the upcoming crown jewel of the 5 Series lineup will have a front grille derived from the electric M Performance model. The rendering ticks the usual M boxes such as the carbon fiber roof and trunk lid spoiler, along with the quad exhaust tips, and the sporty-looking side mirror caps. Some of these goodies have now trickled down on M Performance cars, but not the wider hips.

While the rendering is likely to be fairly accurate, it is missing an important detail. There’s no charging port on the front fender, because yes, the new M5 is going to be sold exclusively as a plug-in hybrid. We’re hearing it’ll be the only 5 Series to still rock a V8 engine, following the discontinuation of the M550i. The twin-turbo, 4.4-liter “S68” will work together with an electric motor to deliver a combined output that is rumored to exceed 700 hp. However, it’s unlikely to be as strong as the 738-hp XM Label Red.

We’d take the M5 Touring (G99) without hesitation, and thankfully, we have it on good authority it’s coming to the United States. In fact, it’ll likely be the only wagon version of the new 5 Series to be sold in North America. This is only going to be the third long-roof M5 ever, after the rare E34 of which only 891 units were made between 1992 and 1995, and the E61 with its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V10.

The M division has pledged to keep the V8 alive until at least the end of the decade, which likely means the new M5 will have eight cylinders throughout the course of its entire generation. Electrifying the large-displacement engine is the only way to keep the V8 alive in an automotive world in which engineers are greatly restricted by tougher emissions regulations.

Source: Kolesa