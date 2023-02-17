By now, we know that the next-generation‘G90’ BMW M5 is going to be a plug-in hybrid. Ever since the BMW XM debuted, the writing was on the wall for the last of the V8-powered M cars. So, along with the X5 M and X6 M, the BMW M5 is going to pack a V8 engine with a hybrid electric motor, similar to the BMW XM. More interesting, though, isn’t the powertrain but the body style. It’s being reported by Car and Driver that the G90 will bring the M5 Touring back to market and, even more interesting than that, it might even come to the U.S.

The BMW M5 Touring has already been rumored to return for 2025 but this is the first we’re hearing that it might come to the U.S. market. Of course, nothing is guaranteed, as this is just rumor at this point. And even the rumor is just that an American M5 Touring is being considered, not that it’s coming. Still, we’ll take it, as America has never had an M5 Touring, despite BMW M having made two generations of it.

When the M5 Touring (wagon will be codenamed ‘G99’) does debut, it’s going to make around 735 horsepower from its 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged ‘S68’ V8 engine and electric motor. It will also be all-wheel drive, like every M car nowadays, and have some sort of all-electric range, though we don’t know how far it will be at this point. With its 735-ish horsepower, the M5 Touring could get from 0-60 mph in under three seconds, despite the fact that it will weigh as much as a building. That’s one hell of a recipe, though, huh? A monster hybrid performance wagon that can seat five, drive on electric power alone, and destroy supercars? Where do I sign?

It’s also being reported that a BMW i5 M could hit the market as well. However, while it’s reported that the i5 M could come with the next-generation of 5 Series, we’re hearing from our sources that there’s no i5 M planned for the next-gen 5er. Instead, we’ll likely see a BMW i5 M once the 5 Series hits the Neue Klasse bespoke electric architecture in 2028. Once that happens, it will essentially be a fully-electric M5 that’s rumored to have over 1,000 horsepower. While nothing’s confirmed, it could use the quad-motor electric powertrain that BMW has been testing in various different test mules over the past couple of years.

[Source: Car and Driver]