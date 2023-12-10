BMW M Motorsport introduced the M4 GT3 for the 2022 racing season and is already preparing an EVO package to make the race car even more competitive. The G82-based track machine is currently being developed and has been tested on circuits ahead of its competitional debut scheduled for 2025. The upgraded version won’t be just about making the car faster as other aspects are being taken under consideration.

Speaking with Motorsport.com’s sister website Motorsport-Total.com, Head Of BMW M Motorsport Andreas Roos talked about the M4 GT3 EVO and the optimizations planned. Aside from improving performance, the engineers are looking into sharpening handling. In addition, efforts are being made to reduce the running costs and make it easier to maintain throughout the racing season. Aerodynamics are also being tweaked judging by the redesigned side mirrors.

The images released thus far have also previewed the redesigned headlights planned for the road-going M4 G82 Coupe. These will likely be shared with the M3 Sedan, M3 Touring, and M4 Convertible when the cars will go through a Life Cycle Impulse in 2024. As for the race car, the EVO package isn’t going to bring massive changes as Andreas Roos said the M4 GT3 won’t be “turned upside down.”

The M4 GT3 EVO will undergo homologation next spring and BMW M Motorsport wants to optimize tire management for all types of rubber. Minor revisions to the software are going to be applied as well, along with other changes to make the race car easier to drive.

Earlier this week, the M4 GT4 EVO was announced. The German luxury brand’s racing division is also busy getting the M Hybrid V8 ready for its WEC debut next year when it will compete at Le Mans. During its inaugural season in IMSA, the electrified endurance race car already managed to win a race and finish second a couple of times.

Source: Motorsport