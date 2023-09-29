Regardless if we’re talking about street-legal models or race cars, development never really stops at BMW. There’s always a new model around the corner, with or without a license plate. With the M division working on a mid-cycle update for the M4 Coupe, the G82’s track-only sibling is preparing to go through some revisions as well.

A new spy video shot in Belgium at Spa-Francorchamps shows the already announced EVO variant undergoing initial testing. There were not one but two prototypes being put through their paces, but only one of them had camouflage. That’s because it had the new bits in place and BMW M Motorsport wanted to hide them from prying eyes. Chief of which were the redesigned headlights with sharper-looking daytime running lights mirroring those of the road-going 2025 M4 LCI.

It also had camo at the rear, suggesting some modifications are planned for the taillights. That seems plausible considering the road car was spied multiple times this year with seemingly different graphics for the rear lights. However, these changes are not relevant when it comes to a fully-fledged race car as other aspects of the vehicle are more important to squeeze out even more performance.

BMW’s motorsport arm hasn’t released details about the tweaks it will roll out with the EVO version. It did say it’s looking at “expanding vehicle functionalities, enhancing component reliability, improving handling for the teams, and further enhancing drivability.” We can safely assume the engineers are looking into improving cooling and/or aerodynamics further. More power is unlikely since these GT3 cars must abide by certain regulations that limit the engine’s potency.

Concomitantly, a spicy M4 for the road is also in the works as M boss Frank van Meel recently announced a limited-run CS special edition is scheduled to come out in 2024, along with the M5 Sedan, M5 Touring, and LCIs for the M3 and M4. It’ll become the fastest production BMW at the Nürburgring and should essentially be a coupe variant of the M3 CS super sedan introduced at the beginning of this year.

As a final note, we’re hearing the xDrive-equipped M4 is getting a slight bump in power with the LCI, but nothing is official yet. If the rumors are true, the M3 equipped with all-wheel drive is going to have its inline-six engine upgraded as well.

Source: Belgian-Motorsport / YouTube