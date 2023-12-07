BMW M Motorsport took the wraps off the G82-based M4 GT4 in mid-2022 and the race car recently finished a hugely successful inaugural season. In 2023, it achieved more than 180 podium finishes and over 70 class victories in races across Germany, Europe, Asia, and North America. Naturally, its long list of successes has boosted demand for the track-only machine. An additional 50 cars are going to be built and delivered to customers in 2024.

Much like with the M road cars, development never really stops. Indeed, BMW M Motorsport is already announcing that an M4 GT4 EVO is in the planning stages. Race car fans will probably remember the previous-generation model (F82) also received an EVO variant with an assortment of tweaks. As for the future track car, Björn Lellmann, Head of Customer Racing at BMW M Motorsport, says the “goal is to make an already very strong car even better with the help of our customers’ feedback.”

Meanwhile, the M3 GT3 is also being further improved for an EVO version. Concomitantly, BMW M Motorsport is hard at work getting the M Hybrid V8 ready for its WEC debut next year after the endurance race car’s entry in 2023 in the new GTP class of the IMSA series. As for the company’s entry-level race car, it’ll be interesting to see whether a successor to the F87-generation M2 CS Racing is planned.

When it comes to track-focused cars that have a license plate, an M4 CS will be revealed as BMW’s fastest production car around the Nürburgring. Come 2025, the CS treatment is going to be applied to the M2 and M3 Touring as well, so there will be four CS cars in a short timeframe if we include the already introduced M3 CS Sedan. Of course, we mustn’t omit the M4 CSL and especially the 3.0 CSL. The latter is BMW’s most expensive new car ever and its most potent inline-six model in history.

Source: BMW