Purple is the new black? Or was it orange is the new black? Regardless, the color palette for the G87 BMW M2 is about to get wild in 2024. We’ve talked in the past about the rumored upcoming color updates, but today, we learned that a purple color will also join the paint option list next year. And it won’t be the Thundernight Metallic that’s offered on the BMW 2 Series Coupe. Instead, all hints point to either Twilight Purple Metallic or Techno Violet, but our bet is on the former. Twilight has been a staple color in recent BMWs, from regular 3 Series, to M cars and even SUVs.

Great Purples In The History Of BMW

In recent years, the resurgence of purple/violet and green hues has become noticeable. Through various discussions with BMW designers, we’ve come to understand that it’s the market and customer demand driving the renewed interest in these particular colors. Even Nissan is rumored to bring back the Midnight Purple for the Nissan GT-R R35 T-Spec. Of course, BMW has plenty of iconic purple colors to offer, from the Techno Violet to Velvet Blue and Daytona Violet.

Only a short while back, those in the know hinted that in 2024, BMW M2 is set to introduce more thrilling paint options. However, it remains uncertain whether these fresh hues will be available in the Model Year 2024 or 2025. The speculated additions include Sao Paulo Yellow, Fire Red (Vegas Red), Java Green, Grigio Telesto and Voodoo Blue. But as always, nothing is set in stone until BMW say so.

What’s known though is that BMW M fans have expressed reservations regarding the restricted color choices offered initially for the new BMW M2. At market launch earlier this year, the G87 BMW M2 was offered in five colors only: Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, Zandvoort Blue and Toronto Red. Recently, BMW announced that the M2 will also feature two additional color options: Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue.

There is a possibility that the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico might expand its capabilities to offer the complete range of BMW Individual colors in the future. And naturally, we expect the future G87 BMW M2 CS to offer a unique color as well. So we certainly look forward to 2024 to see what BMW M has in store for us as far as the M2.