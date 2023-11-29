Like the 2024 BMW X5 M, the 2024 BMW X6 M gets many new features and design cues for the first year of the platform’s “Life Cycle Impulse” (LCI). That’s BMW marketing speak for their vehicles’ mid-lifecycle refresh. It’s a big upgrade, too, bringing the latest iDrive software, a big, curved screen, and the brand-new S68 engine under the hood. The new design and features do nothing to dampen the vehicle’s dynamism, so it’s still a great choice for SUV shoppers looking for excitement. By the way, the new model only comes as the X6 M Competition – so 617 horsepower and blacked-out badges come standard. A higher starting MSRP reflects the added value.

2024 BMW X6 M Engine, Transmission, and Performance

A technically new engine – dubbed the S68 – lurks under the hood of every 2024 BMW X6 M. It makes 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, just like the outgoing S63 did. It, too, is a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8. But, it adds a hybrid component to the 8-speed automatic transmission that adds up to 12 horsepower and 147 pound-feet of torque. So, BMW says it delivers power quicker and more efficiently than its predecessor. Ultimately, the S68 doesn’t feel much different from behind the wheel and still delivers prodigious power on demand. Zero to 60 mph occurs in just 3.7 seconds, according to BMW.

2024 BMW X6 M Fuel Economy and MPG

The new X6 M gets the same fuel economy as its more practical brethren, the X5 M. The EPA suggests 13 mpg city and 18 mpg highway for a combined estimated 15 mpg. While objectively bad, it rivals competitors like the AMG GLE 63 S (15 city, 19 highway) and the Audi RS Q8 (13 city, 19 highway). News flash: twin-turbo V8s are thirsty engines. The 2024 BMW X6 M has a 21.9-gallon fuel tank.

Interior and Cargo Space

Besides the exterior aesthetic, inside is where the 2024 X6 M differentiates itself from the X5. The cockpit is pretty much the same, with a curved display, new dash trim, and Merino leather upholstery. The $3,100 Executive Package adds a bevy of features, including ventilated and massaging front seats, soft-close automatic doors, a Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof, rear manual side window shades, and more. It’s worth the money.

Cargo capacity is down from the X5 M. You’ll lose out on 12.7 cubic feet of storage space total when you fold the 60/40 split-folding rear seats down. You’ll only lose out on 6.5 cubic feet when you’re using the cargo area regularly. You also lose a little bit of front space and around an inch of rear headroom and legroom each.

2024 BMW X6 M Technology and Connectivity

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in navigation, voice commands, app integration, wireless device charging, and an M-specific full-color head-up display are just some of the cool tech features that you’ll find standard on the 2024 BMW X6 M. In fact, there aren’t many options past what comes standard on the vehicle – which is just fine. A 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system comes standard, and you can shell out $3,400 for a nicer Bowers & Wilkins system.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

As expected, the new X6 M gets Frontal Collision Warning, Automatic City Collision Mitigation and Braking, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Lane Departure Warning standard. You can add the Driving Assistance Professional Package for $1,700 and get stuff like Steering and Lane Keeping Assistant and Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go. It’s well worth the upgrade if you frequently drive on highways and/or in traffic.

2024 BMW X6 M Pricing

The 2024 BMW X6 M starts at $127,200. You can compare that to the Porsche Cayenne Turbo e-Hybrid at $146,900 or the $153,898 Audi RS Q8. It is less expensive than BMW’s own BMW XM, which is slower overall and starts at $159,000. The X5 M is a little cheaper at $122,300. The 2024 AMG GLE 63 S Coupe is also pricier, starting at $129,050. In fact, short of the base and Modena trim levels of the 2024 Maserati Levante, the X6 M is pretty much the point of entry in the midsize high-performance SUV.

2024 BMW X6 M FAQ