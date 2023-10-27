The 2024 BMW X5 M gets a lot of changes, as it’s the first year for the LCI (“Life Cycle Impulse). This facelift means new exterior and interior details, more standard equipment, and even a “new” engine. The S68 engine replaces the S63, adding efficiency via an integrated 48-volt mild hybrid system and minor tweaks deep under the valve covers. Despite this new hardware, the focused nature of the X5 M feels mostly unchanged from last year’s model. That’s not a bad thing. If you liked the old one, you’ll love the new one. Other tweaks include suspension and steering modifications, fresh color and wheel options, and the Competition Package as standard equipment.

2024 BMW X5 M Engine, Transmission, and Performance

While the newest version of the X5 M technically gets a new engine, the basics stay the same. The “new” S68 twin-turbocharged V8 makes 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. BMW estimates the zero to 60 mph sprint to take 3.7 seconds, and we have no doubt it will do it quicker than that. Having driven a few cars with the new powerplant, we’re confident in saying that 617 horsepower feels closer to 700. M xDrive all-wheel drive comes standard and works hard to put the power down. An eight-speed ZF automatic is responsive, whether you let it do its own thing or opt for paddle-shifting fun.

2024 BMW X5 M Fuel Economy and MPG

The 2024 BMW X5 M is thirsty, drinking fuel at the ridiculous rate of 13 mpg city and 18 mpg highway for a combined rating of…15 mpg. While not great, it’s competitive for the segment. The GLE 63 S, for example, offers 15 city / 19 highway for a combined 16 mpg. Audi’s RS Q8 performs similarly, returning 13 city / 19 highway for 15 mpg combined. The X5 M’s 21.9-gallon fuel tank means you’ll have around 315 miles of driving between fill-ups.

Interior and Cargo Space

Like all X5 variants, the 2024 BMW X5 M gets an updated interior space that brings it into the 20s. A curved display shared with vehicles like the iX and i4, a smaller gear selector, and illuminated dashboard trim give the truck a premium feel befitting its price tag. Seat belts with M-colored stitching, aggressively bolstered seats, and prominent red M1 and M2 buttons set the interior of the high-performance SUV apart from lower trim levels.

Aside than the minor details we’ve outlined, the interior of the X5 M is pretty similar to other versions. You can utilize up to 72.3 cubic feet of storage space with the 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats. The Executive Package ($3,100) adds goodies like ventilated seats, manual side window shades, a Panoramic Sky Lounge LED roof, and rear heated seats if needed.

2024 BMW X5 M Technology and Connectivity

Every new X5 M comes with a curved display that offers the essentials. Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, built-in navigation, voice commands, and MyBMW app integration. Wireless device charging and remote software updates make living with the X5 M easy. A Harman Hardon sound system comes standard, but a Bowers & Wilkins one is also available for just $3,400.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Frontal Collision Warning, Automatic City Collision Mitigation and Braking, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Lane Departure are all standard on the 2024 BMW X5 M. You’ll also have BMW Assist eCall, automatic headlights, and adaptive brake lights at your disposal. Surround View w/ 3D View (essentially, a 360-degree camera) comes standard too. The $1,700 Driving Assistance Professional Package adds Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go and some other goodies, allowing for momentary hands-free driving on some freeways and major roads.

2024 BMW X5 M Pricing

The 2024 BMW X5 M starts at $122,300. It’s a bit of a bargain compared to the $153,898 base MSRP of the Audi RS Q8 or the $146,900 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. It even undercuts the Mercedes-Benz GLE 63, priced at $128,850. I’m not saying it’s the bargain of the century, but you’ve gotta admit – there’s a value proposition in there somewhere.

2024 BMW X5 M FAQ