Before BMW comes out with the M2 CS in 2025, you can count on the tuning scene to work on the G87 and give it a meaner attitude. AC Schnitzer previewed its aftermarket kit tailored to the rear-wheel-drive machine back in August and it’s now presenting the whole shebang. Celebrating its public debut in early December at the 2023 Essen Motor Show, the red-hot coupe looks the part with all these mods.

The German tuner worked its magic on the second-generation M2 by developing a full body kit that actually serves a functional purpose, aside from making the baby M look aggressive. The newly designed front splitter adds a substantial 60 kilograms (132 pounds) of downforce compared to the standard car. At the rear, the carbon wing adds 25 kg (55 lbs) to keep the entry-level M model glued to the road. A gurney for that big rear wing adds another 5 kg (11 lbs) of rear downforce for a grand total of 80 kg (176 lbs) more than what the standard M2 has to offer.

AC Schnitzer also worked on the exhaust system by adding carbon finishers and a flap control system to alter the soundtrack on the fly. Elsewhere, a new coilover suspension developed in-house can be adjusted to drop the car by 25-35 mm at the front axle and by 20-30 mm at the rear. Alternatively, you can opt for a custom suspension spring set that lowers the ride height by 20-25 mm front and 15-20 mm rear.

Shown here in Techgold, the forged wheels can also be had in glossy black and measure 20 inches front and 21 inches rear. AC Schnitzer fits 285/30 R20 and 295/25 R21 tires, respectively. You can also opt for a different set of wheels measuring 20 inches at both axles, offered with anthracite, glossy black, and silver anthracite finishes. Should you want to shave off some weight, the more expensive forged ones are up to 35% lighter than a regular cast wheel.

A power bump isn’t available yet, but AC Schnitzer says it is currently testing an upgraded S58 on the dyno. In stock form, the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six produces 453 hp and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft). Later in 2024, BMW is expected to add 20 hp for a total of 473 hp. As for the aforementioned M2 CS, it’ll supposedly have around 500 hp or even more.

Source: AC Schnitzer