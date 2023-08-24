One of the most reputable tuners with a soft spot for BMWs is launching a comprehensive array of aftermarket goodies for the second-generation M2. AC Schnitzer has worked on the G87 to give it a meaner attitude courtesy of custom body parts and new forged wheels, plus a few tweaks for the interior. In the near future, a power boost will become available.

Initially, the German tuner is offering the option of a two-piece rear spoiler or a larger wing, along with a roof-mounted spoiler and a suspension lowering kit. The latter brings the sports coupe closer to the road by 20-25 mm at the front axle and 15-20 mm at the rear. Quad exhaust tips with a 110-mm diameter are also available, along with the AC4 Lightweight forged wheels in Techgold unveiled earlier this month in 20- and 21-inch sizes.

As to why some of the bits are covered in camouflage, it’s because they’re still a work in progress. AC Schnitzer is developing a new front grille and splitter, along with canards and winglets for the air intakes. In addition, the aftermarket specialist is engineering a different set of side skirts, along with a revamped rear diffuser. These upgrades will become available in the near future when a stainless steel exhaust system will be added. The tuner is also keeping busy by working on an adjustable suspension that will lower the M2 by 25-35 mm front / 10-20 mm rear.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a complete tuning package without more power underneath the hood where the S58 calls home. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter makes 460 hp (338 kW) from the factory but we all know the inline-six is capable of so much more. In the ultra-exclusive 3.0 CSL, BMW took it to 560 hp while the M4 CSL and M3 CS have 550 hp, followed by the Competition models at 510 hp.

We’re not expecting such a drastic upgrade from AC Schnitzer, but 500+ hp seems plausible. It is widely believed BMW itself will cross that threshold next year with the M2 CS.

Source: AC Schnitzer