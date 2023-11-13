We’ve already learned that BMW has properly introduced the new 5 Series in the Czech Republic by organizing a photo shoot with a 520d xDrive in Cape York Green. The local branch also spent some quality time with a significantly different version of the G60, one that didn’t have an internal combustion engine. In addition, it only has rear-wheel drive since it’s the single-motor electric variant.

Say hello to the i5 eDrive40 finished in Brooklyn Grey and equipped with the M Sport Package and plenty of Shadowline accents to black out certain parts of the car. Speaking of which, the darkened kidney grille has an illuminated contour while the trunk lid spoiler also costs extra. Regarding goodies that come at a premium, the 20-inch wheels are not standard either since the smallest ones measure 19 inches. Those willing to sacrifice range can step up to a 21-inch set even on this non-M Performance model.

Although the base i5 is rear-wheel-drive-only for now in Europe, the Old Continent will get the i5 xDrive40 already available in the United States. The dual-motor model will bridge the gap between the eDrive40 and the M60 as one of the several additions to the G60 lineup planned. While the US recently got the 540i xDrive, Europeans will receive a six-cylinder diesel model in 2024, potentially the 540d xDrive. Nothing is official yet but there might also be an M560e as an M Performance variant with a plug-in hybrid powertrain combining an inline-six with an electric motor. Of course, the M5 Sedan (G90) will sit at the top of the hierarchy.

Over in China, BMW is making and selling a different 5 Series / i5. It carries the G68 internal codename and comes with a longer wheelbase for greater legroom at the back. Those rear passengers get the 31.3-inch Theatre Screen previously reserved for the 7 Series / i7. In 2024, the 5er portfolio will grow to include the G61 as a more practical Touring, complete with i5 M60 and M5 wagons.

Predictably, this new 5 Series won’t spawn another 6 Series Gran Turismo as the slow-selling large hatchback has been discontinued without a replacement planned.

Source: BMW Czech Republic