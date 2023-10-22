I’m particularly thrilled about the upcoming release of the all-new BMW M5 Touring next year. After a long hiatus, the dynamic and sporty M5 Wagon is making a comeback! The 2025 BMW M5 Touring is set to be revealed in the summer, with customers expected to get their hands on it in late or early 2025. Currently, BMW is conducting extensive testing on the M5 Wagon as it prepares for its market debut. In these recently captured spy photos, we can catch a glimpse of the vehicle’s proportions and its sporty design, and even though it’s under camouflage, the anticipation is at an all-time high.

Coming to the United States

You might wonder, why am I so excited? Well, mainly because, unlike the M3 Touring, the G99 M5 Wagon is expected to be available in the United States. Although BMW hasn’t officially confirmed this yet, if we were to make a bet, we’d say the chances are quite promising. Remaining faithful to its M lineage, the upcoming BMW M5 Touring (G99) embraces a wide-body design that sets it apart from the standard 5 Series models. As expected, the rear fenders are significantly broad, creating a distinctive and unmistakable visual separation for the G90/G99 M5.

Design Based on the i5 M60

The front-end is clearly based on the BMW i5 M60 and the rear will certainly follow the design lines of the upcoming BMW i5 M60 Touring. Despite the extensive camouflage, discernible features include a massive front bumper designed in the typical M fashion, adorned with a large air intake and air breathers. The kidney grille also bears a distinct resemblance to the one found on the BMW i5 M60, characterized by horizontal slats.

The headlights are expected to be in line with those of the new 5 Series, ensuring no major surprises in that regard. Additionally, these spy photos reveal seamlessly integrated door handles and a set of four exhaust pipes. Underneath the camouflage, a fresh set of taillights emerges, comprised of a pair of slender horizontal LED strips. Adding to its visual presence, the 2024 BMW M5 Touring features sleek side skirts and an understated roof spoiler.

First-Ever Plug-in Hybrid BMW M5

The powertrain within the 2025 BMW M5 Touring has been completely overhauled. It now combines a plug-in hybrid system with the brand-new S68 4.4-liter V8 engine, resulting in a formidable minimum output of 718 horsepower for its standard model. Although the exact torque figures are not yet confirmed, we anticipate them to be on par with the BMW XM Label Red, boasting 738 lb-ft of torque. As a plug-in hybrid, the upcoming BMW M5 Touring will also operate on electric power.

The previous iteration of the M5 was produced in the E61 Touring (wagon) body style, exclusively available in the European market. Therefore, the prospect of having an M5 Touring in the United States is undeniably thrilling for M enthusiasts and car collectors alike.

[Photos: instagram.com/joelre98]