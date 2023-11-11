The eight-generation BMW 5 Series has officially touched down in the Czech Republic where the local division organized a photoshoot with the luxury sedan. The first time we saw a G60 in Cape York Green, that car had the optional M Sport Package. At the end of October, we brought to your attention a new 5er with the more desirable package and this color when the new generation debuted in Croatia. This 520d does away with that upgrade as it’s a lesser version.

It’s one of the few instances we get to see the latest 5 Series without an abundance of glossy black trim. This diesel-burning executive saloon with xDrive retains the metallic body accents and rides on 19-inch wheels that frankly look a bit too small. It should be mentioned the base model has an 18-inch set while the more expensive ones can be fitted with 20- and 21-inch alloys. While this isn’t the most basic 5er money can buy, it is one of the more affordable configurations.

Stepping inside, that seat upholstery isn’t genuine leather. It’s called Veganza (vegan leather) and comes in Smoke White with perforated and quilted surfaces. Should you want the real thing, there are several Individual options that are much more expensive than this leather-free interior. There’s honestly more glossy black trim than we would like, but thankfully, BMW gives you plenty of alternatives when configuring your G60.

Where BMW sells the 5 Series Sedan with a diesel engine, it’s only offered with four-cylinder power and a choice between rear- or all-wheel drive. Come 2024, this 520d will be joined by a far more potent inline-six for the xDrive-only 540d. In the meantime, the 2.0-liter engine will have to make do, providing 197 hp (145 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). In the early days of the previous-generation 520d, the G30, you could’ve had the car with a six-speed manual, but the latest 5er is the first one ever to lose the clutch pedal altogether.

Come 2024, BMW will diversify the lineup beyond the 540d xDrive. There are plans for an i5 xDrive40 and the long-awaited M5 Sedan (G90) and M5 Touring (G99). In addition, there might also be an M560e with a plug-in hybrid inline-six powertrain to sit alongside the other M Performance version, the fully electric i5 M60. In the United States, the portfolio was recently expanded to include a six-cylinder 540i xDrive already available in the configurator.

