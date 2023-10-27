Following its world premiere in May, the eighth-generation BMW 5 Series continues its global tour as more and more markets are receiving the business luxury sedan. The G60’s latest stop was in France where the regional branch decided to focus on the first-ever electric version, dubbed the i5. A massive photo gallery from Saint-Émilion, a commune in the Gironde department in the southwestern part of the country, puts the spotlight on the eDrive40.

It’s a more attainable variant of the zero-emissions 5 Series since it’s not the high-performance M60. In fact, this i5 doesn’t even have the M Sport Package. That’s not to say it’s a basic car since it has been painted in Tanzanite Blue Metallic, an optional color from the Individual catalog. In addition, those 20-inch aero wheels with a two-tone finish are also going to cost you extra. Stepping inside, the Merino leather upholstery in Silverstone Gray with Atlas Grey accents is a pricey option.

In Europe, BMW currently sells the i5 only as this eDrive40 or the M60. However, the i5 xDrive40 has already been announced in the United States where it slots between the two existing versions. It costs $69,800, thus making it $3,000 more expensive than the base variant while remaining $14,300 cheaper than the M60. Technical specifications of the non-M Performance version with xDrive have yet to be announced but they’re likely similar to those of the i4 xDrive40.

The 5 Series lineup has never been this vast since aside from three electric versions, there are also a couple of plug-in hybrids and a multitude of ICE versions with mild-hybrid gasoline and diesel engines. The V8 is currently not available since there’s sadly no M550i anymore, but the eight cylinders will return next year with the new M5. In 2024, we’re also going to see a 540d with a six-cylinder diesel, so it’s safe to say customers are spoiled for choice. However, as always, there are slim chances of having all powertrains available in a market.

Early next year, BMW will add the 5 Series Touring, complete with an M60 electric M Performance model and the hotly anticipated return of the M5 wagon. Nothing is official, but there also might be an M560e with a plug-in hybrid inline-six to indirectly replace the defunct M550i.

