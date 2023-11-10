If you are a fan of BMW M cars, you probably know about the E92 BMW M3 GTS, a rare and extreme version of the fourth-generation M3 coupe. But what if you could have the same performance and style in a more practical package? That’s what Pit+Paddock and Bilstein set out to do with their latest project: the E91 BMW M3 GTS Wagon. The project was built by Precision Sport Industries in Orlando, Florida.

Built From Ground Up

The Pit+Paddock x Bilstein E91 GTS Tribute is an ambitious project that involves converting an E91 328i into an M3, drawing on the expertise of PSI and utilizing components from both an E91 3 Series wagon and a BMW M3. The project also pays homage to the rare M3 GTS, a limited edition model with unique features. The build includes a special 4.6-liter stroked engine, Bilstein 2-way Clubsport coilovers, StopTech brakes, SPL suspension components, and a 3.15 DCT differential from Diffs Online.

Under the hood, the Carbahn Autoworks S65 engine kit enhances performance, aiming for 516 horsepower and nearly 400 lb-ft of torque. The Bilstein 2-way Clubsport kit ensures a balance between track performance and street manners, featuring 10 settings for compression and rebound. The cooling system is enhanced with CSF’s 4-piece Cooling Package, offering a 30-40% efficiency improvement. Eventuri’s carbon fiber components, including a plenum and intake, improve airflow.

The chassis upgrades include SPL suspension components and StopTech’s 380mm Trophy kit for optimal braking performance. The drivetrain is reinforced with a 3.15 DCT differential and MOTUL’s 75w140 gear oil. Weight reduction measures include an Akrapovič titanium exhaust and a Driveshaft Shop carbon fiber driveshaft.

Lots of Visual Enhancements

Exterior enhancements include 3D Design roof spoiler, Alpha N carbon fiber front lip, and BBS three-piece E88 wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. Future Classic M12x1.5 wheel studs are added for strength and quick wheel changes. The bodywork involves meticulous adjustments to fit M3 components, such as widening the rear quarters and combining the M3 and wagon bumpers. The car is painted in Fire Orange, reminiscent of the M3 GTS. The interior receives a makeover with rare lightweight M Performance seats, Alcantara trim, and an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel.

The car made its debut at SEMA 2023, where it attracted a lot of attention and admiration from the automotive community. It is truly a one-of-a-kind wagon that combines the best of both worlds: the thrill of an M3 GTS and the versatility of an E91 3 Series Wagon. Now if only BMW would offer a G81 M3 Wagon in the United States.

[Project by: Pit+Paddock / Bilstein / PSI]