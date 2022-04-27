Back in 2011, BMW developed a special version of the E92 M3, called the GTS. It was a more hardcore, track-ready version of the M3 meant to be the ultimate expression of its driving ability. It’s also often still regarded as one of the best driving M3s of all. Unfortunately for us ‘Mericans, the E92 M3 GTS was never sold in the ‘States, which has led to this seller on Bring A Trailer to create one.

This car started out life as a standard E92 M3 Coupe but was then heavily modified to get as close to an M3 GTS as possible. Obviously, it’s not exact, but the results are similar and it’s likely to at least come close to the incredible driving experience offered by the GTS.

It all starts with the engine. For proper GTS-duty, the E92 M3’s 4.0 liter naturally-aspirated V8 was stroked out to 4.4 liters, giving it more torque. To replicate that, this owner upgraded its engine to a 4.6 liter CarBahn (Steve Dinan’s new company) Stroker V8, which is paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch auto and limited-slip rear differential. According to the seller, the car makes 516 horsepower and 399 lb-ft of torque and one of the valve covers is signed by Steve Dinan.

To make it handle and look like an E92 M3 GTS, it was then given KW Clubsport coilovers, H&R sway bars, a Dinan transmission tune, an M3 GTS-style front splitter, a Brembo big brake kit, Recaro racing bucket seats, Schroth harnesses, a four-point roll cage, and a big rear wing. To round it all out, it was painted in Fire Orange, the M3 GTS color.

There are tons of photos and documents, detailing the build and all of the work done, so you can be sure it was done well, which is important for a car build like this. Especially when it’s as expensive as it is. At the time of writing this, there are still five days left on the auction and the current bid is up to $80,000, which is more than a brand-new BMW M3 xDrive Competition. That’s a heckuva lotta scratch for someone’s build but its driving experience could be worth it. What do you think?

[Source: Bring-A-Trailer]