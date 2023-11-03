We’ve been keeping an eye on XM sales ever since customer deliveries of the polarizing SUV kicked off earlier this year. It racked up 2,484 sales in the first half of 2023, which isn’t necessarily impressive, but shipments of the dedicated M model didn’t start until later in the spring. Considering the eye-watering starting price and polarizing design, the plug-in hybrid M (where M stands for “mastodont”) is never going to be a best-selling product.

The BMW Group’s recently published quarterly statement includes sales figures for each model line and how these performed in the first nine months of the year. Through September 2023, the German luxury brand delivered a total of 4,450 XMs to customers. It was the second-slowest selling product, after the i3 hatchback, which still generated 686 sales even though production ended back in June 2022.

Lest we forget there are three different versions of the XM: an entry-level inline-six 50e sold in select markets, the regular V8-powered model, and the more powerful Label Red with 738 hp and 738 lb-ft on tap. BMW projects the bulk of sales will come from just two markets: the United States (26%) and China (23%). The third most popular region for the beefy SUV is estimated to be the Middle East (8%), followed by Germany and South Korea – each with 7%.

At BMW M GmbH, the best-selling product isn’t an actual M car, but rather an M Performance model. In 2022 and the first half of 2023, the i4 M50 outsold everything else. It has since been joined by the i7 M70 and the i5 M60, with these three cars being sold alongside the iX M60. Come 2024, an i5 M60 Touring will be added to the lineup.

Next year, there will be some updates to the ICE side of the ever-growing M portfolio since the M3 and M4 lineups will get a Life Cycle Impulse. That will include the M3 Touring and a new (albeit temporary) addition to the catalog, the M4 CS. We’re still keeping our fingers crossed for that long-rumored Z4 M40i with a manual to materialize.

Source: BMW