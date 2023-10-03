Performance Powerhouse

Under the hood, the BMW i7 M70 boasts an impressive 650 horsepower and a staggering 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-meters) of torque. Activate the M Launch Control or engage the M Sport Boost function to experience the full torque, but even in Sport mode, you’re treated to a substantial 748 lb-ft (1,015 Nm). This electric sedan is the third offering in BMW’s M Performance electric lineup, following the i4 M50 and iX M60, and it outpaces both in terms of power.

Lightning-Fast Acceleration

The i7 M70 earns the title of the fastest electric BMW to date. It sprints from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in a mere 3.5 seconds, or 3.7 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill. During a real-world 0-60 mph test, the i7 M70 came remarkably close to the official figure, clocking in at just 3.6 seconds. Furthermore, this electric sedan continues to accelerate until it reaches an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).

Impressive Weight Management

Despite its considerable power, the BMW i7 M70 manages to perform admirably even when considering its weight, which tips the scales at 5,929 pounds (2,695 kilograms) for the US model. This balance of power and weight distribution is a testament to BMW’s engineering prowess. In addition to its remarkable performance, the BMW i7 M70 offers a host of cutting-edge features and technologies, from its backseat comfort and Executive Lounge to the innovative Theater Screen and iDrive 8.5 interface.

Whether you’re considering the BMW i7 M70 as your next vehicle or you’re simply interested in the latest developments in electric luxury sedans, this in-depth review is a must-watch. It covers every aspect of this impressive electric vehicle, leaving no stone unturned. Let’s take a look because we even talked about the controversial front-end design the lack of physical AC buttons!