The BMW Group is happy to report strong Q3 2023 sales as deliveries in the July through September interval rose by 5.8% compared to the same period of last year. Deliveries reached 621,699 units, with 549,941 vehicles from the core BMW brand, or 6.2% more than in Q3 2022. During the first three quarters of the year, BMW Group shipments rose by 5.1% to 1,836,563 units compared to January-September 2022.

The luxury brand wishes to point out that the 4 Series lineup – especially the i4 – is especially popular. It’s the same story with the X1/iX1 pair as well as the larger and fancier cars such as the recently facelifted X5 and X6. The X7 LCI and 7 Series have also fueled the sales growth in the previous quarter.

Between July and September, BMW M delivered 48,978 vehicles, which is up by 13.2% over the same quarter of last year. Mind you, the number also includes M Performance cars instead of just the full-fat M vehicles. The XM plug-in hybrid SUV is mentioned as being one of the driving forces behind the spike in demand for M cars. BMW feels confident the final quarter of 2023 will be strong thanks to the introduction of new models such as the i5 M60 and i7 M70. There’s also an X1 M35i now, with a new X2 M35i debuting later today.

EVs were a hot commodity for the main BMW brand in Q3 2023 when shipments hit 83,211 units, double the volume (+100.3%) achieved in the same quarter of last year. Through September this year, BMW sold 217,138 cars without a combustion engine.

MINI is also doing great considering sales grew by 2.6% to 70,384 units in Q3 2023 when the electric Cooper SE hatchback and convertible accounted for 10,720 of total deliveries. Through the third quarter, MINI’s total deliveries amounted to 210,741 units, a marginal increase of 0.7% compared to the first three quarters of 2022.

Combining BMW and MINI electric vehicle sales, the BMW Group increased deliveries of zero-emission cars in Q3 2023 by 79.6% to 93,931 EVs. Through September this year, EV shipments have jumped by a whopping 92.6% to 246,867 units. The BMW Group predicts EVs will account for 15% of total deliveries this year.

Rolls-Royce suffered a 9% decline in deliveries to 1,374 cars but that should not come as a surprise taking into account that production of the Wraith coupe and Dawn convertible ended in Q2 2023. The ultra-luxury marque is getting ready to deliver the first units of the all-electric Spectre in the coming weeks, which is sold out until 2025. Through the third quarter of this year, RR shipments have decreased by 3.1% to 4,555 vehicles.

As far as Motorrad is concerned, BMW’s motorcycle division enjoyed a minor sales boost of 0.5% to 52,037 units in Q3 2023. As a reminder, 2023 marks the brand’s centenary, a milestone recently celebrated with the opening of BMW Motorrad Welt.

Source: BMW