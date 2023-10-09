Some BMW purists still get upset whenever they see an M135i, X2 M35i, or an M235i Gran Coupe because, for them, the idea of a front-wheel-drive-based model branded as an M model is a bitter pill to swallow. The first-ever X1 M35i was unveiled earlier this year, and yes, there’s going to be another X2 M35i. Debuting tomorrow alongside the second-generation X2 and its iX2 electric sibling, the M Performance variant is being previewed in a teaser clip.

The 19-second video is long enough to realize BMW is slapping on more M badges than we were expecting. As seen on recent M Performance models, including the aforementioned X1 M35i, the new X2 M35i will have a kidney grille featuring the “world’s most powerful letter.” However, the conventionally styled sporty crossover doesn’t have the famous logo below its kidney grille, which by the way, boasts an illuminated contour on the crossover-coupe mashup.

Elsewhere, the brake calipers also have the “M” but that’s hardly a surprise since the previous X2 M35i flaunted the letter as well. We’re expecting BMW to offer optional M Compound brakes borrowed from the X1 M35i. The latter has four-piston calipers hugging 385-mm drilled discs at the front axle along with single-piston calipers with 330-mm discs at the rear. On the X1 M35i, these discs have a grey cast iron ring and an aluminum chamber. You can tell them apart from the standard brakes courtesy of the grey calipers – as seen in the teaser video.

There are also going to be M badges on the front fenders as well as on the tailgate where the M will be followed by the “35i” model designation. BMW is providing us with a sneak preview of the X2’s all-new rear with a quad exhaust system and a uniquely shaped spoiler. We are getting the impression the design team has made an extra effort to give the swoopy crossover a substantially different look compared to the X1’s rear.

The full reveal is scheduled to take place tomorrow night Eastern Time, or early in the morning Europe time.

Source: BMW M / YouTube