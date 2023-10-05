BMW M is working around the clock to launch exciting cars, be they M Performance or full-fat M models. We recently got wind of a Z4 M40i being tested with a manual gearbox but there’s another special two-door car in the works. Come 2024, the new M4 CS will be unveiled to essentially serve as a coupe-ified M3 CS. A new spy video gives us the chance to spend two minutes with a prototype testing hard at the Nürburgring.

Speaking of the hugely challenging Green Hell, a recent teaser video all but confirmed the M4 CS will be crowned the fastest BMW ever at the Nordschleife. Yes, it will further improve the lap time achieved by the M4 CSL, which needed 7 minutes and 18.137 seconds to get the job done. How is that even possible? We’d reckon it’s primarily thanks to the adoption of xDrive whereas the CSL routed power strictly to the rear wheels.

Aside from learning all the tricks from the M3 CS super sedan, the M4 CS will have redesigned headlights that BMW intends to release with the Life Cycle Impulse planned for the M3s and M4s. Besides looking sharper, these lights are likely to do away with the laser technology and adopt a matrix LED setup to echo other recent products from Munich. At the back, it seems the taillights will keep the same size and shape but feature fresh graphics.

A weight loss is planned over the M4 Competition xDrive, but it won’t be as drastic as the CSL’s since the new M4 CS will keep the rear seats. For reference, the M3 CS shaved off about 75 pounds compared to the donor car, so expect a similar diet for its M4 equivalent. It too will be offered exclusively with an automatic transmission, much like the M4 CSL. If we’re talking about special M cars, only the ultra-rare 3.0 CSL has been blessed with a manual gearbox, plus a minor power boost.

Since we mentioned power, the M4 CS should have the same 543 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) as the M3 CS and M4 CSL. Of course, that’s on paper, but BMW deliberately underrates its engines. About a year ago, we wrote about an M4 CSL subjected to a dyno test during which the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine pushed out a monstrous 596 hp and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm).

When should we expect to see the M4 CS? Sources close to BMW claim production of the facelifted M4 is set to kick off in March 2024, with the spicy CS to follow in July. Provided the information is accurate, the world premiere should take place in the first months of next year. The M4 CS is likely to be a limited affair considering the M3 CS is being built in 1,700 to 2,000 examples.

Logic tells us the M4 CS will cost slightly more than the $118,700 M3 CS but a bit less than the $139,900 M4 CSL.

Source: CarSpyMedia / YouTube