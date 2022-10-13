BMWs are pretty famous for making more power than advertised. German performance cars in general seem to do that. So it’s no surprise that the BMW M4 CSL makes more power than its spec sheet claims. However, according to this dyno run, the amount of additional power is shocking.

In this video, you get to see a dyno run and the results, which show 604 PS (596 horsepower) and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque. According to BMW, the M4 CSL makes 543 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque from the factory. Somebody’s lying.

That dyno test seems to suggest that the M4 CSL makes 53 more horsepower than stock and 52 lb-ft more torque. Those are not insignificant numbers and seem to prove why the M4 CSL feels so much more violent than the M4 Competition. I haven’t driven the M4 CSL yet but, judging by those that have, the newest entry into the M4 family is a different beast entirely. Which seemed a bit odd at first, given that its on-paper specs aren’t that much more impressive than the rest of the M4 lineup. These dyno results do clarify things a bit.

It must be said, though, that we can’t confirm this dyno test’s legitimacy, nor can we confirm that, even if legitimate, the dyno is even accurate. Not every dyno is calibrated correctly and there can be variations in the results, from dyno-to-dyno, depending on several factors. So take this info for what it is, a claimed dyno figure that seems to have the results sheet to prove its power.

Is it out of the question to believe the legitimacy of these results? No. BMW M cars have been proven to make more power than factory claims over and over again. So it’s certainly possible that these results check out. Well have to wait for more dyno results to pop up, and weigh them against each other, to see just how much power BMW’s newest beast really makes.