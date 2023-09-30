A media event held in Bulgaria was a great opportunity for BMW to show a second-generation M2 loaded with M Performance Parts. This pricey G87 build is painted in the exclusive Zandvoort Blue color and also happens to have the anniversary roundel introduced in 2022 when the M division celebrated its 50th anniversary. The 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels are the stock set (930M style) with a double-spoke design and Jet Black finish.

This kitted-out M2 has nearly all of the exterior M Performance upgrades BMW is offering for the sports coupe. The carbon add-ons vary from the front bumper attachment with end plates to side spats and a rear diffuser – all of which are made from carbon fiber. It’s the same story with the rectangular air intakes, side mirror caps, and the roof.

However, we have seen other G87 builds that had even more of these MPP goodies since the Munich-based automaker also offers a trunk lid spoiler or a rear wing, not to mention a roof spoiler for those who want to stand out even more. Aside from modifications to the body, BMW is offering centerlock wheels and stacked exhaust tips housed in the middle of a redesigned carbon diffuser.

You’ll have to wait until next year for more power with the release of the M2 CS. In the meantime, BMW does offer other hardware upgrades beyond the lighter wheels and exhaust as you can also get a coilover suspension lowering the front axle by 25 mm while the rear one is brought closer to the road by 20 mm. This superior suspension setup can be visually identified by its red coil springs and blue spring plates.

The greatest asset of the G87 is not the wide range of M Performance Parts but rather the traditional formula of having an inline-six engine sending power to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. That said, BMW has decided to sell the M2 in some countries exclusively with the eight-speed automatic transmission. In addition, only the Steptronic will be available for the M2 CS, and it’ll be the same story with the rumored xDrive variant coming as early as 2026.

Source: BMW