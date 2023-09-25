BMW doesn’t miss an opportunity to talk about electric vehicles and what lies ahead on the EV front, but it still knows how to make an honest-to-God gasoline sports car. The M3 and M4 are prime examples that have avoided electrification thus far, and you can still have both with a clutch pedal. The same holds true for the “compact” M2, which has now been caught working out at the ‘Ring gym in a spicy flavor but without that essential third pedal.

Rumored to arrive in the United States for the 2025 model year, the automatic-only M2 CS is wearing full camouflage attire even though it won’t look all that different compared to the standard G87 on sale today. However, there are going to be some changes, with the most notable one being at the back where it’ll have a ducktail spoiler akin to CSL models. In addition, this prototype’s front bumper looks meaner as it appears to be adapted from the M3 CS and M4 CSL.

The BMW M test driver must’ve had a field day by pushing the M2 CS through its paces on the challenging Nürburgring. You can tell when a prototype is being driven at wide-open throttle when the emergency brake lights kick in before a corner. The new spicy flavor will retain the rear-wheel-drive layout of the regular model, but we’re hearing an xDrive variant could land as early as 2026.

Knowing BMW’s modus operandi, expect a lot of carbon fiber to be installed as standard equipment for the M2 CS, which is also said to get a bespoke set of wheels, a unique color, and optional carbon-ceramic brakes. We’re hearing it’ll be available strictly with front bucket seats while retaining the rear bench since it won’t be as hardcore as the M4 CSL or the M4 GTS before it.

The most important upgrade will be underneath the hood where the S58 engine is going to be massaged to deliver more than 500 horsepower. The 2025 M2 is believed to bring a bump in output for the standard model as well, which currently makes 453 hp. We know from other M cars the twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six can deliver much more oomph, as much as 552 hp in the ultra-exclusive 3.0 CSL.

While the F87 M2 CS retailed for $84,595 (including destination charges) in the United States, its successor is likely to be more expensive. A starting price of around $90,000 seems like an educated guess, and after options, it might just get dangerously close to six figures.

Source: CarSpyMedia / YouTube