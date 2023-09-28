It was back in March when BMW announced plans to kick off production of the second-generation X2 before the end of the year. We’re now getting our first official glimpse of the crossover coupe mashup carrying the “U10” internal codename. A short clip published on social media channels shows the sleeker alternative to the X1 with its swoopy profile courtesy of a heavily sloped roofline.

The preview video confirms what many spy shots have shown pertaining to the vehicle’s size. It seems significantly larger than the previous-generation model, but that’s hardly a surprise considering the latest X1 is also much bigger than its predecessor. As a refresher, the entry-level BMW crossover is now 4.5 meters (177.2 inches) long, so expect the X2 to have a similar footprint.

The new X2 has an illuminated kidney grille contour along with seemingly the same adaptive LED matrix headlights available for the conventionally shaped X1. BMW isn’t specifying which version of the stylish crossover it’s teasing here – heck, it’s not even saying this is an X2 – but our money is on the fully electric iX2. Both the ICE and EV versions of the mini-X2 are going to be assembled in Germany at the Regensburg factory.

Aside from the normal models, BMW will spice things up with an M Performance derivative molded after the X1 M35i, complete with quad exhaust tips. It’ll have a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine with 296 horsepower in Europe where there are stricter emissions regulations while in other markets it’s going to pack 312 hp. Regardless of region, torque will be rated at 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters). The X2 M35i will have standard xDrive receiving the engine’s power through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

As for the zero-emission model, the iX2 should be initially offered in xDrive30 flavor with dual motors producing a combined 313 hp (230 kW) and 494 Nm (364 lb-ft). Echoing the X1 eDrive20 announced at the beginning of the month, there might also be a lesser variant with a single-motor, front-wheel-drive setup.

While the X1 can also be had with a plug-in hybrid setup, we wouldn’t necessarily count on the X2 getting the PHEV treatment.

Source: BMW